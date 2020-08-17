Tairua Information Centre has a fresh look thanks to businesses and volunteers in the community.

"After our Covid lockdown we wanted to spring into action," says centre manager Eve Roper. "Coming out of the lockdown made me feel that with spring just around the corner a spring clean was in order."

She thanked Tairua Menzshed and especially Neil Shoebridge who remodelled the centre's office, incorporating a new window.

"Thank you also to our builder Barry McCulloch for the kind donation of wood for the job and Jerry Kemp our painter for the donation of paint.

"With the enthusiastic help of our current and new volunteers we have opened up the shop area and with a creative flair and new products coming in we have been given a fresh look.

"Chris Brooks has given continual support and help with the installation of the TV and for also being our internet and printer guru."

The centre has an open day on August 25 and Eve says every visitor will get a free entry into a raffle and a free chocolate fish.