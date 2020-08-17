Coromandel cancer patients who had to endure treatment alone through lockdown had their first and much-anticipated 'look good and feel better' class cancelled when the nation stepped up a Covid-19 alert level last week.

More than 500 people nationwide are waiting to join a class with some waiting since early March when the country's alert level systems were announced.

The free "Feel Better" classes are for anyone undergoing treatment for any type of cancer at any stage, teaching the skills of how to look more like their normal selves with tips and techniques taught by volunteers.

It kept delivering by creating online classes during lockdown, says Look Good Feel Better manager Clare O'Higgins.

"During lockdown we called everyone who was due to come, invited them to do an online class and some did but some opted to wait for the community led classes," Clare says.

Ten women from towns all over the Coromandel - which includes Waihi - were booked into the scheduled class at Richmond Villas in Thames on Wednesday last week, but it had to be paused last minute.

"We always err on the side of wellbeing and safety for participants, volunteers and venues. But we all know it's lovely to have face to face," says Clare.

The charity helps 3000 women nationwide.

Among them was Joan McNeill of Pauanui, who is now volunteering as a helper after receiving the Look Good Feel Better treatment herself.

"It was great. I did it while I was in the middle of chemotherapy and it's a boost to your morale, and I learned," says Joan.

"You realise you're not as bad as you think you are, and it's nice to find someone to talk about things with."

Clare says Pauanui in particular is well-served for volunteers but any small community with enough volunteer support and the right venue can be chosen for a pop-up class, saving participants from having to travel.

Volunteers who can offer their skills in hair and makeup or who are willing to upskill and attend around 6-8 hours a year are welcomed.

Young people are especially welcome to volunteer.

"We do classes for teenagers going through cancer and it's the sense of community when you get young people helping young people. Teenagers are incredibly adept at sharing their knowledge as you'd know from makeup tutorials on YouTube," says Clare.

The Coromandel's volunteer co-ordinator Jewel Hughes says she'd love to hear from anyone considering helping.

"Probably the most important skill to have is empathy," she says.