The country's shift in Covid-19 alert levels left some event organisers once again scuppered on the Coromandel - but they are staying positive.

The East Waikato Careers and Employers Expo - a boost for businesses and connector for youngsters facing an already uncertain job market - had to be called off, along with the hotly anticipated Whangamata Arts Collective Midwinter Mingle at the golf club.

On Wednesday last week Auckland moved into alert level 3 and the rest of the country moved into level 2.

The Can Do Expo became a cannot do under level 2 restrictions to reduce the risk of Covid-19. Photo / Coastal News

"It's with a huge amount of disappointment we've made the decision to cancel the expo," says mayor Sandra Goudie.

"As of [Tuesday] night, the Thames Civic Centre was set up and ready for the doors to open and welcome hundreds of high school students to take steps towards their future employment.

"We'd had terrific support from a range of businesses from across our district who were ready to talk to students about careers in their industry and opportunities for internships, graduate programmes, casual and part-time jobs.

"We're all feeling a bit shocked with the move back to alert level 2, but I encourage everyone to not panic, and to remember to practice good hygiene and stay home if you are sick," Mayor Goudie says.

Go Waihi co-ordinator Casey Williams says at this stage the events planned for the town including the Trolley Derby on October 3 are on.

Casey had just landed a new role as event co-ordinator as GO Waihi are facilitating or assisting with 2020 Goldfest, Waihi Trolley Derby, ECHO Walking Festival the Repco Beach Hop Waihi Warm Up party on November 25, Waihi Art and Street Festival and Christmas Parade.

"The sheer number of events that the GO Waihi group assists with and promotes over the calendar year requires an increased focus given that there will be two Beach Hop warm up parties held in Waihi in November 2020 and March 2021," said Waihi ward chairwoman Anne Marie Spicer.

Casey was remaining buoyant, though now uncertain of how her role will unfold.

"We'll be meeting this week regarding our events but haven't cancelled or postponed anything immediately," she says.

Amanda Iggulden in Pauanui said she and fellow organisers of the Pauanui Half Marathon on December 6 felt for those who relied on events for income.

"They must be really finding it tough. With events being put on hold, it's [also] quite an economic impact to local communities that get so much out of them.

"I guess we have to look at more innovative ways to hold events within those level 2 guidelines."

The half marathon was postponed from March to December 6 and had a rush of entries post-lockdown, with many increasing their distance from 5km to 10km or 10km to 21km, Amanda said.

In Whangamata, Jude Oliver said Biz After 5 will also continue.

"We're going to keep going because it gives everybody something to look forward to and feel that not everything is cancelled," she says.

The Roundabout to Roundabout Street Fling on September 5, organised by Enterprise Whangamata, is going ahead.

Thames-Coromandel District Council acknowledged the difficulty facing event professionals whose events have been cancelled, or having to go into contingency plans at short notice. TCDC has an events page updated with any postponements or cancellations.

Community boards have backed event organisers with funding. Whangamata, Tairua-Pauanui and Thames all gave funding. Whangamata received $103,000 in requests but only had $37,000 to allocate, Thames allocated $60,000 at its recent meeting and Tairua-Pauanui gave $2000 for the Santa Pepe Event, $10,000 for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks, $2000 each for the Trail and Tides and the Pauanui Half Marathon and Pauanui Sports & Recreation Club: $6500 for the Summer Series events.

GO Waihi will be chaired by Robin Douglas after Kerry Single resigned. Committee chairman Ross Harris thanked Kerry on behalf of the committee.

"His tireless efforts and dedication during his term as chair were most appreciated, and we wish him well in his new venture working with the team at the Victoria Battery," he said.