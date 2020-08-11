Contribution from The Outdoors Party

Steve Hart, Coromandel candidate for The Outdoors Party, has a diverse skill set which means he says he can deliver on aspects as related to the protection of our environment and democratic rights.

Steve has 50 years of experience in the design industry globally, with one foot firmly in the paddock.

Holding strong views on conservation and environment which are key essentials to the Coromandel area, Steve has held senior positions on several local authorities and corporations overseas, from project management to architecture, landscape architecture and urban design.

Growing up on a mixed cropping dairy farm, Steve has been and is a driver of widescale projects throughout different continents and many diverse environments. He is a natural networker, connecting with all people to advance collective positive outcomes. A practical designer, who is passionate about organic solutions connecting all layers of a community.

Steve is not afraid of leading debate on topics of controversy, moving from complacency to empowerment on topics needing exposure while considering principle before personal gain.

Steve lives centrally in the electorate with his family on a diverse organic farm where he is walking the talk. Give him a call on 0220 75 62 11. Email: stevenlawrencehart@gmail.com Address: 18 Neavesville Rd Puriri, Thames.