Tairua business Sunlover Retreat has been recognised as a 2020 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best award winner for B&Bs and Inns, ranking third of the top 10.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews and prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners exemplify traveller's ultimate favourite, top 1 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

"It really means a lot to us to be nominated for the Traveller's Choice award," says owner Donna Brooke, who is also an Independent Marriage and Civil Union celebrant.

"My husband Chris and I love hosting our guests and to recognised for this love of hosting, is an extra added bonus in these challenging times."

Donna is the president of the New Zealand B&B Association and has a background hotel, sales and marketing management, sharing her knowledge freely with the Association and its members.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said it had been a challenging year for travel and hospitality.

"We want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again."