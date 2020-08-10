Whangamata's win against Waihi Athletic in the Thames Valley Senior A competition lifted the Red and Whites into third in the A grade and a semifinal for the McClinchy Cup.

Kick off is on Saturday at 2pm, against Mercury Bay at Whitianga.

The teams had a pulsating rugby match at Aickin rugby arena that saw CMP Contracting Whangamata beat Waihi Athletic 27-24 in the Thames Valley Senior A competition.

Seven tries, a player in the sin bin and a charged down conversion all made this an exciting game for the spectators who crowded the touch lines.

Advertisement

At 15 minutes, Whangamata scored their first converted try 7-0. Then 22 minutes Whangamata repeated the dose 14-0, leaving the local Red n White fans feeling good about a comfy win.

Waihi Athletic had other ideas when they scored a converted try after 30 minutes, 14-7. The game was tied up 14-14 five minutes later, when Waihi scored their second converted try.

Scotty Day leading the way with another strong charge. Photo / Jason Bartley

The Waihi side was pumping and took the lead when their full back Max Wirihana charged down an attacking Whangamata chip kick, seized the ball and scampered over the tryline, Whangamata 14 v Waihi Athletic 21.

Just before halftime prop Kurt Jacobs scored Whangamata's third try. The conversion attempt was charged down by fleet footed Waihi first five Reuben Meares. Halftime Whangamata 19 v Waihi Athletic 21.

Pedro Garzon scored Whangamata's fourth try and restored their lead to 24-21.

Whangamata lock forward Jason Hayward was given time in the sin bin and Waihi turned their territorial pressure into points as they kicked a penalty goal 24-24. Eight minutes of time to run and up stepped Whangamata number 10 Jake Comer, who coolly kicked the final points of the game, a penalty, Whangamata 27 v Waihi Athletic 24.

The Brian Bluett Builders back of the day was the tactically astute Hardon Newman. A rousing display of thumping tackles and tireless charges won Zane Heath the Carters forward of the day.

Waihi Athletic host Paeroa in one semifinal for the Patron Cup, also a 2pm kick off. In Senior B Tairua host Te Aroha Cobras in their semifinal, kick off time to be determined.

Advertisement

Whangamata's Bob Scott Toe Kickers for Golden Oldies rugby have their training session Thursdays 5.30pm at Aickin Rd ground. All interested players are invited to come and join in.