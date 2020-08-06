A murder charge has been laid in relation to the death of a 20-year-old man on Kopu-Hikuai Rd last night.

A 23-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said police are not seeking anyone else, however they wanted to hear from anyone who saw two particular vehicles between 6pm and 7.30pm on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd last night.

"We are appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Rd last night between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances, however we do believe the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other."

State Highway 25A is likely to remain closed for most of the day between Kopu and Hikuai while police conduct a scene investigation.

If you can help police with any information, please get in touch on 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.

Motorists are advised to delay their travel where possible or allow additional time for the detour routes via State Highway 25 Whitianga and Coromandel to the north or State Highways 25, 2 and 26 to the south through the Karangahake Gorge.