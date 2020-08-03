July Coromandel Missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

July 1: Kuaotunu: Female patient in her 60s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

July 2: Matarangi: Patient suffering a medical complaint. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.

July 3: Whiritoa: Male patient in his 50s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

July 5: Hot Water Beach: An elderly male patient suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Whitianga: Man who had fallen overboard when the boat he was on hit a wave on a wrong angle. Other boat crew were also assessed. As the man was in a minor condition, transportation to hospital by helicopter wasn't required and Westpac 2 returned to base.

July 15: Kuaotunu: Male patient in his 60s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

July 17: Coromandel: Male patient in his 50s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

July 18: Hot Water Beach: Male patient in his 20s who suffered an injury while surfing near some rocks. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

July 23: Whitianga: Female patient in her 60s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.