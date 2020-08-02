With a powerful 43-0 win over Thames, the CMP Construction Whangamata Senior A side won their third consecutive match in the Thames Valley Senior A competition.

The statistics show that in these three wins the Red n Whites have scored 123 points and conceded only 12, a great record. At Rhodes Park, Thames, with a squally Firth of Thames wind in their faces, Whangamata gradually built momentum to deservedly win this match.

Zack Clark gets a tryscoring pass away to winger Joel Taylor. Photo / Jason Bartley

Though it took 20 minutes before the first points were scored. With Thames pressing the Whangamata line the wiry Red n Whites flanker Zach Clarke pounced on the loose ball and scampered into Thames' territory.

Clarke initially shrugged off some futile attempts at tackles then found some open space. He took the shortest flat route to the try line and outpaced some desperate cover tackles to score the first try.

The Thames match strategy of bashing it up the middle posed minimal threat. The halftime hooter saw Whangamata ahead 22-0. The Red n White superiority continued in the second 40 minutes as they strolled to victory. Seven tries with four conversions.

Sonny Rau added thrust with a strong appearance off the bench. Photo / Jason Bartley

The final 18 minutes saw the game with uncontested scrums as Thames lost their front line props to injury. Such was Whangamata's dominance that a Red n White fan jokingly said: "Thames were lucky to score zero ..."

Whangamata have sights firmly set on a semifinal spot on Saturday, August 15.

Big winger Joel Taylor had another strong game on attack. Photo / Jason Bartley

Other Saturday action saw competition leaders Te Aroha Cobras held to a draw with mid table Waihi Athletic.

Sam Clark's direction on the field was on point. Photo Leon Wiremu Smith

Tairua bounced back to winning form with a crushing 70-0 win over Mercury Bay in Senior B. PHOTO/Leon Wiremu Smith.

Rugby action this Saturday includes a huge match at the Aickin Rd rugby arena, Whangamata between Red n Whites and Waihi Athletic, kick off 2pm.

Thames Valley club rugby results Senior A Thames 0 v Whangamata 43, Te Aroha Cobras 29 v Waihi Athletic 29, Hauraki North 19 v Waihou 5 and Paeroa 17 v Mercury Bay 24. Senior B Tairua 70 v Mercury Bay 0, Paeroa 0 v Thames 28, Te Aroha Cobras 18 v Hauraki North 22, Ngatea 7 v Coromandel 22.