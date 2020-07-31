Bargain books will be available thanks to Lions Clubs of Whangamata and Waihi.

On October 10 and 11, the Lions Club of Waihi host the Annual Book Fair normally held over Queen's Birthday but due to Covid19, now in October.

Planning started in June and from mid-September books, children's books, jigsaws, vinyl records, DVDs, etc, can be left at Home Hardware at Waihi Beach, BP Connect and Seddon Street Motors in Waihi and Moore's Caltex Service Station in Paeroa.

No VHS tapes, Reader's Digest condensed books, or encyclopaedia this year. This year the Lions Club will be offering a special opportunity for people to buy early and is opening the book fair for two hours on the evening of Friday October 9 called "Five Dollar Friday". The usual book fair will start at 9am on October 10.

Advertisement

If you need an early collection or to answer any questions you may have to call Gabriella Fraser (Waihi Beach) 021 592 717 or Mike Hayden (Waihi) 021 247 8057

The Whangamata Lions Craft and Farmers Market hosts nearly 100 stalls offering a huge variety of craft, food and produce. Stalls are located inside the Memorial Hall Complex, and outside in more of an open air market. The Lions Book Sale, always the biggest and most popular stall at the market, is in the main hall with books galore.

The Coastal News office in Port Rd is available as a drop-off for puzzles and books, during opening hours Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday mornings.