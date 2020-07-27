It was the biggest win in Whangamata's premier division history, says photographer Jason Bartley, as CMP Construction Whangamata welcomed Paeroa for their sixth round match of the Thames Valley Senior A competition.

The local Red n Whites stretched their 19-5 halftime lead to a comfortable final score of 58-5. Though a wide winning margin credit to Paeroa who battled away throughout the 80 minutes.

After a close-ish first half the class and speed of the Red n Whites ensured there was only one winner. The game was only three minutes old before wide ranging flanker Zane Heath was just held up over the Paeroa tryline.

From the resulting scrum king pin Whangamata first five Brendon Mckeown dotted down for the first try and Jake Comer converted.

Another Whangamata try after 12 minutes and an embarrassing rout was on the cards for Paeroa. Yet they hit back and scored their try to remind Whangamata that the game was not over, 12-5 to Whangamata.

On the half hour mark Whangamata added another try 19-5. Then a crucial period just before half time as Whangamata missed a clearing kick and Paeroa were in good position with a scrum 10 metres out. The Red n Whites' defensive cover held on.

The second half saw Whangamata over run Paeroa with seven more tries. The pick of these tries was scored by quick thinking flanker Jacob Chaplin who high tailed it down the right flank for a clever try.

Whangamata coach Gareth Coslett gave his full squad some game time in the final 30 minutes.

The Super Liquor back player of the day was half back Kirtis McNaughten for efficient distribution. While the Whangamata Flooring Xtra forward of the day was big striding lock forward Jason Hayward.

Waihi Athletic notched 50 points over Thames to stay in the top six of the Senior A.

Te Aroha Cobras pipped Hauraki North by three points to lead this competition. Coromandel had a close win over Tairua to stretch their Senior B league lead.

This week's action Waihi Athletic travel to Te Aroha for a 2pm kick off. Whangamata drive over the hill to front Thames, also 2pm kick off. In Senior B Tairua face Mercury Bay.

Results Senior A Whangamata 58 v Paeroa 5, Waihi Athletic 50 v Thames 31, Hauraki North 31 v Te Aroha Cobras 34, Waihou 17 v Mercury Bay 10. Senior B Coromandel 20 v Tairua 16, Hauraki North 31 v Mercury Bay 18, Paeroa 0 v Te Aroha Cobras 28, Ngatea 10 v Thames 31.