Waihi Drama Society finally opened the doors of their Boyd Rd theatre in Waihi on Sunday, July 19 for their open day, having been forced to postpone the original four days before Lockdown.

On hand for the public to play with were three sets, and a huge array of costumes. Makeup artists were on hand for finishing touches and sound and lighting boards were also available for those wanting to have a go.

The organising team were delighted with the response with close to a hundred people coming through the theatre doors.

Committee member Terry King braved a cool and windy morning to attach colourful flags along Boyd Rd to guide visitors to the theatre at the end of the road, as one of the motivations for the open day was to "let people know there is a great wee theatre here. So many people don't realise that it's here".

Advertisement

The sets proved very popular with young visitors and many families dressing up together for a photo. Makeup artists Linda Haines and Tracy Carter turned adults and children into wood nymphs, forest animals, pirates, or sophisticated 1920s nightclubbers.

Lucy James encouraged visitors to have a read and then present a short script, and other members helped with costumes, barbecue, and 'tech' boards.

"It was worth all the effort to see so many people having such a good time," said president Simon Elson. "The feedback has been really encouraging and we hope to get more people realising that theatre stuff can be really fun."

More than 20 new members were signed up on the day, and a lot more now know where the theatre is, so the WDS committee is very happy with the outcome. Thanks go out to the members and others who helped out, such as Mitre 10 who provided the barbecue, and helped make the day so successful for the public who visited.

For those that missed out but are interested in getting in touch with the theatre, email waihidramasociety@gmail.com or message on Facebook.

- How to do improv classes will be held when the Waihi Drama Society return on August 29.