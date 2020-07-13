Whangamata Patch and Quilt Club members have fun sharing their enthusiasm with likeminded creative locals. ALISON SMITH joined them last week to see what goes on.

The Whangamata group has been active for over 25 years and is made up of both permanent residents and holiday makers.

Wendy Dowling says the group's aim through sharing of experience, education and fellowship is to increase quilting and textile art skills with its members, but visitors and new members are always welcomed.

At Whangamata Memorial Hall's supper room the group presented to Monique Gardiner, Manager of Whangamata Community Services Trust, a quilt that has been crafted by all members of the group and will be raffled to raise funding for the work of the trust.

NICU Quilts, made for newborn, premature babies and quilts made for Canteen - teenagers battling cancer - are among those in need who receive the group's gifts.

The creative talents of Whangamata Patch and Quilt Group and Pauanui Creative Quilters were displayed at the group's Biannual Quilt show on Labour Weekend last year and they also sold raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt and two grocery hampers donated by New World.

- The quilting group meets at Whangamata's Memorial Hall on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 to 2pm. See you there.