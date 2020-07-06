Waihi locals enjoyed a mild, if cloudy, winter's evening to celebrate Matariki at Gilmour Lake.

The event, co-ordinated by Destination Gilmour Lake, opened with a traditional karakia by Waikino's Brian Habberfield, followed by a moving waiata duet from Tuihana Jack Ainsley and Iriaka Warren from Waihi Community Marae.

With the light from the wood fired braziers creating a romantic mood, live performances by Sarah Spicer and Waihi Beach's Carolyn Parker had the kids dancing on the lakeside stage, while the Waihi Lions kept everyone fed with their free sausage sizzle.

One couple, who live next to the reserve, said that they came down when they heard the music. "We love Sarah Spicer's music and followed her since seeing her on Idol," they said, adding that they would love to see more concerts by the lake.

Destination Gilmour Lake's Rae Waterhouse noted that a lot was learned by the group's first event. "We are currently working on a programme of future events for Gilmour Lake and want to see both Waihi locals and visitors make more use of this great community resource."

Ms Waterhouse said that she is especially keen to see regular musical and other live performances happening on the lakeside stage, as well as the potential for sports and child-friendly events held on the grounds adjacent to the Ohinemuri River.

Founded by a group of Waihi residents, Destination Gilmour Lake would like to thank Hauraki District Council, Waihi Lions, Waihi Mitre 10, Dickey Flat Adventure Camp, Goldfields Railway, Sarah Spicer, Waihi Community Marae and Maddcutzz for their enthusiastic support.