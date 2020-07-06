Looking to gain new skills and meet people while having fun?

Waihi's Community Theatre in Boyd Rd could be the place for you.

The Waihi Drama Society has organised activities to entice the local community and wider region to investigate the fun and satisfaction of theatre and drama.

Committee secretary Lucy James says it's a great hobby to have and the theatre teaches new skills such as building, sewing, designing, acting, administration skills, publicity, sound, lighting and more.

"The list of things you can get involved with is endless. It's addictive and rewarding and gets you out of the house!" she says.

First on the calendar is the open day at the Boyd Rd theatre in east Waihi on Sunday, July 19 from 2pm to 4pm. Families and friends can try out costumes, makeup, sound and the lighting desk or try out a script for fun.

"The only hard part will be choosing your set from a pirate ship, an enchanted forest or a 1920s Gatsby scene," she says.

A sausage sizzle has even been arranged.

From July 23 for terms 3 and 4, the society is offering performance classes for 13 to 18-year-olds to teach acting, physical theatre, character and script devising, and backstage skills.

The creation of a pantomime, to be put on some time in November, will showcase performances and these classes will be run by experienced drama teacher Bianca Till.

Throughout August Friday night Improv classes for three different age groups will be held.

"Improv is for anyone. It encourages creativity, risk-taking and confidence, and a willingness to engage with others. It's spontaneous and always funny."

Classes are $5 or free to society members, and a great social occasion for groups.

The Honest Liars Improv group running the classes will do two public shows on July 25 and August 29, usually sold out.

There are other events in the pipeline and the society is always looking for more members.

- Check the Waihi Drama Society website and Facebook pages for details or contact waihidrama@gmail.com or phone 863 9090.