Monday, June 29

A two-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash at the intersection of Silverton Rd and Consols St. A vehicle travelling east on Consols St failed to give way to a vehicle travelling south on Silverton Rd. The first vehicle crashed into the driver's side of the second vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Neither driver nor their passengers were injured.

Another two-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash at Athenree Road. One vehicle crashed into the rear of another.

Wednesday, July 1

A Waihi male was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to dangerous driving and drunk driving charges.

Police attended a family harm incident at a Waihi Whangamata Rd residence where a woman was allegedly assaulted by a male. The woman was hospitalised as a result of her injuries. Police have identified the suspect and are making inquiries.

A Waihi woman was stopped at Moresby Ave and processed for drunk driving. She returned a result of 726 micrograms of alcohol and will be making an appearance in court soon.

Thursday, July 2

Police are investigating a three-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash at Kenny St.

A pursuit from SH2 Karangahake to Waihi started after the offender failed to stop for police. The vehicle was spiked at Parry Palm Ave and came to a stop at Featon Rd where two offenders fled through residential properties jumping over fences. A Te Aroha woman was found hiding in a garage and was arrested for several warrants for failing to appear at court. Her accomplice managed to evade capture but she has been identified and her arrest will follow. Police are making inquiries. Both women have been on the run from police for a significant time for warrants, bail breaches and repeat offending.

A two-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash at the intersection of Consols St and Rosemont Rd. A vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle heading along Rosemont Rd.

Friday, July 3

A residential burglary at 42 Galbraith St was reported. It is believed to have occurred some time in the last few weeks. Property was stolen. There are some suspicious circumstances that police are investigating.

A Whangamata man was arrested and charged for receiving stolen property after he was found in possession of a caravan that had been stolen from the Bay of Plenty.

Saturday, July 4

A Tauranga woman was assaulted by a male at Waihi Beach Hotel. It is alleged that the male threw a glass which struck the victim in the jaw. She has a suspected fracture. The male suspect has been identified. Police are investigating.

Sunday, July 5

A falling tree narrowly missed a motorist in Tauranga Rd. Members of the public assisted and Waihi Fire and Emergency Service removed the debris.

Police received a report of a burglary and wilful damage at Pepe Café at Tairua. Outdoor furniture was thrown around and damaged. The neighbouring public toilet facility was also damaged. The council was advised and police are investigating.

Road safety message

More crashes this week were caused by complacency, distraction or failing to comply with the road rules. We've been lucky this week that nobody was seriously injured. This is a timely reminder to always wear your seatbelt as well as ensuring your passengers do. This includes children who must be in an approved restraint or car seat if they are under 8 years. The driver is responsible for every passenger under 15 years who is not wearing a seatbelt.

Police contacts

