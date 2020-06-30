Those who put the community before themselves during level 4 lockdown were celebrated with a morning tea for essential workers.

"We have been on level 1 for a while now and it feels like we are getting close to being back to normal as we knew it," says RSA president Geoff March.

"But before we all forget the efforts of those who worked through while we were locked down in the higher levels, the Whangamata RSA Executive decided to honour them."

This was also an occasion for the RSA, its members and the community to recognise and appreciate the dedication and commitment of all essential workers and thank them personally.

Whangamata RSA put on an afternoon tea and presented certificates to essential workers who put their community before themselves.

The event had a low turnout, which Geoff says may have been partly due to the weather putting people off.

The RSA has arranged a repeat on Saturday, July 11 between 2pm and 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to join. For catering purposes please let the RSA know: rsamanager@outlook.com or 865 9419.