Salvation Army Major Murray Sanson with Catlin Cumming and juniors Zoe-Beth Naisby, Lucy Beach, Bella Paulsen and Kate Townsend. Waihi College teamed up with the Salvation Army over the last few weeks to collect much needed food for the food bank. Kids dressed in mufti and brought a 'can instead of a coin' and raised a huge amount of tins, dried food, school snacks and more to give away along with the community and staff who all got behind it too. The students were the masterminds behind this great project.