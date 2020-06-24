TABLE TENNIS

Whangamata June 18: We had another good turnout with Brian Ford taking top spot. However, Angie Dewhirst, Albie Driver, Graeme Smith and Wayne Broome were all chasing hard. Does this mean Brian's top spot is in jeopardy? Watch this space.

INDOOR BOWLS

Waihi Beach RSA Indoor Bowls Club winners from Monday night were Diane Paulson and Lesley Demler. The triers' prize went to Molly Tilsley & Elsie Gribbin. Molly also won the raffle.

Tairua June 22: Winners - Mike Jackson, Jenny Healey. Runners-up - Perrine Busby, Maryanne Thompson. Chocolate fish - Glenda Aitkenhead, Lynnette Flowers. Raffles - Glenda Aitkenhead, Ken Lowe, Perrine Busby, Mark Flowers, Georgie Matchett.

SNOOKER

Waihi Beach RSA June 18: Unusual results this week with first-place results on both days ending with two players on the same points (one result determined on the toss of a coin).

Tuesday Doubles: Fourteen players this week - first equal Colin Smith and John Mutch 205 points, runner-up Graham Stewart 196 points, third John Lorimer 180 points, highest break John Mutch 20, lucky draw Cliff Glidden, raffle Ollie Cotterill.

Thursday Singles: 13 players this week - first Gavin Hobbs 122 points, runner-up Graham Stewart 122 points, third Barry Hunt 117 points, highest break John Lorimer 21.

500 CARD CLUB

Whangamata RSA June 17: Fourteen players came along and enjoyed the afternoon. Two players drew on the day, with Janet Russell and Snow Harris sharing the honours. Maureen Kingham took home the chocolate bar and Des Flynn won the raffle.

New players are always welcome on Wednesdays from 12.30pm – play starts at 1pm.

DARTS

Whangamata Club June 15: Thirteen players were given a handicap and then contested double start and finish, with one game only per match. Jude Fenton shrugged off her 1001 handicap to win, while Wendy Prujean took out second. The men had to be content with Gareth Turnbull winning the closest to the six-dart jackpot, Dave Bowman the members' draw and Brian Wyatt styling with a 180. The Covid lockdown must have offered an opportunity to punish boards at home because the skill standard was high.

GOLF

9 Hole Ladies Williamson

June 17 Wharekawa Cup. 23 players. Stableford haggle:- Jennifer Lawton 19, Jenny Taylor 18, Jill Housiaux 18, Shona Waters 17, Bev Eustace 16, Glenys Rive 15. Chill Café LP Glenys Rive. Unichem NTP Bev Eustace.

Waihi golf June 18. Women's 18 holes: A good field on June 12 for the Handicap Championships nett qualifying round, and so fortunate that weather conditions were similar to those of June 10 when the same competition was played by the Wednesday ladies. Nett results: Kaylene Croker 69; Shoneen Dunning 68; Karen May 73; Bev Ireland 75; Carol Leary 76; Jenny Wilson 77. Twos: Karen May, Michelle Libby. Qualifiers and matches for Handicap Championships — Silver division: Anke Hermannsdorfer has a bye; Bev Ireland v Carol Leary; Sharlene Stewart v Michelle Libby; Wendy Matutinovich v Susie Goodall. Bronze 1 division: Sally Grindlay v Edna Connolly; Jenny Gallaugher v Sharon Deacon; Nan Hoggard v Kathy Ashton; Klara Ingle v Karen Lee; Rae Brown v Mavis Bruce; Adele Gunning v Vivienne Lilley; Helen Baynes v Phillipa Harvey ; Diane Lewis v Pat Hay.

Bronze 2 Division: Shoneen Dunning has a bye; Kaylene Croker v Gay Bainbridge; Heather White v Rae Wright, both have byes in the first round. Bronze 3 division: Karen May has a bye; Liz Hale v Glennis Burgess.

There were 41 players in the field on June 17, and conditions were excellent for 4th LGU, Wilson Salver, and Karl Wilson Buttons competitions. Some players took the opportunity to play their first-round Handicap Championship matches, and results will be published when all first-round matches have been completed. Nett results: Billie-Jo Simmons, Susan Mustard 69; Dianne Douglas 70; Niria Gerbich, Kaylene Croker 71; Sharlene Stewart, Adele Gunning 73; Ros Robson, Wendy Matutinovich 74; Heather White, Gay Bainbridge, Diane Lewis, Bev Ireland 75; Jan Robinson, Kay Marshall, Jenny Gallaugher, Rae Wright 76, Edna Connolly, Denise McConnon 77; Dot Ramsey, Jenny Wilson, Chris Mercer, Jeanette Culton 78; Marie Rickard 79.

Karl Wilson Buttons — Silver: Billie-Jo Simmons. Bronze 1: Dianne Douglas. Bronze 2: Kaylene Croker. Bronze 3: Ros Robson. Hidden Holes: Billie-Jo Simmons. Katikati Dreamers Player of the Week: Billie-Jo Simmons.

Veterans: Waihi hosted a field of 101 players on Monday, June 15 for Waikato Veterans' Day and they came from Te Aroha, Paeroa, Raglan, Gulf Harbour, Whangamata, Hauraki, Ngaruawahia, Riverside, Cambridge, Ngahinepouri, Pirongia, Morrinsville, Walton and Waihi. Competition for the day was stableford, played in conjunction with the Coromandel Shield — now in its third year, a round-robin men's competition instigated to increase the turnouts at Waikato Vets days. In the Waihi zone are Te Aroha, Paeroa, Hauraki, Thames, Whangamata and Waihi, and during the season each club hosts a round of the Coromandel Shield on their designated Waikato Vets day. With six players in the team, each member is responsible for three consecutive holes, these stableford scores contributing to the team's score over the 18 holes. Coromandel Shield results round 1: Waihi 42 points, Hauraki 33, Paeroa and Whangamata 35, Te Aroha 24.

With the new World Handicapping System, men and women are on the same footing, and there is no need to separate them when establishing the order of merit. Ladies can say goodbye to receiving extra shots when competing in a mixed event, which will make the Men v Women event on Sunday, June 28 very interesting indeed.

Best Ladies nett: Mavis Bruce 69. Best Men's nett: Allen Smith 70 on countback from Ken Purcell.

Stableford: Ken Purcell 38 points; Rob Maurice (Te Aroha), Benjamin Shim (Paeroa) , Steve Meddings (Raglan), Adele Gunning 37; Peter Maria, Mark Benjamin (Gulf Harbour) 36; Peter Booker (Whangamata), Gyan Prole, Bill Holt (Hauraki), John Purkis 35; Bernie Gilmour (Ngaruawahia), John Giffney, Allen Sarjant, Daryll Denyer, John Libby, Peter Robertson, Jim Evans 34; Ross Brydon (Hauraki), Graham Jenkins, George Rogan (Riverside), Soon Park (Paeroa), Ross Fitness, Kerry Lewis, Denis Borman, Gerry Tompkins, David Croker, Mick Goodall 33. Bill McIntosh (Paeroa), Andrew McLennan, Linley Wallace (Cambridge), Don Lynch (Hauraki), Peter Nicholls (Te Aroha), Kristine Gascoigne, 32; Bill Tiffin, Tony Webber (Ngahinepouri), Richard Baker (Paeroa), Avon Gordon, John Drent, Rodger Bagshaw, Sharon Meddings (Raglan), Bev Ireland, Dave D'Abo (Te Aroha), Nan Hoggard 31; Maurice Joyce, Peter Hewitt, Brian Baynes, Graeme Hill (Te Aroha) 30.

Twos: Allen Smith, Daryll Denyer, Deon Liedenberg (Walton), Cam Fleming (Morrinsville), Malcom Burt (Whangamata), Soon Park (Paeroa), Michelle Libby.

Nearest the Pin on 8 — Men: Peter Reekie (Whangamata). Ladies: Bev Ireland.

Nine Hole: A cheerful crowd June 16 enjoyed the first competition day since Covid-19 stopped everything. Competition was Wintle Cup and Martha nett, with Division 1 ladies playing their third LGU round as well. Wintle Cup nett results: Pip Jones 33, Cathy Shannon, Glen Bennett, Judith Dee 34, Jill Morrison 36, Gwyn Wiggans, Mandy Piper, Cath Poulter 37; Lorraine Meyer, Margaret Meldrum 38; Laurel Alenka, Jean Cotterill, Barbara Schrider, Gwen Garrett 39.

Martha nett Men: Peter Madsen 34, Garth Pritchard 37, Tony Skelton, Rex Smith 40.