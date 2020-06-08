Calling creative gardeners in the Waihi, Waihi Beach and Katikati area.

The Innovation Garden Club is encouraging those who have creative features in their front gardens, or are in the process of creating one, to share them with other creative gardens.

President and organiser Nelsy Jordan explained that a "drive-past" was a good excuse to target the front and disregard the neglected rear.

"Its not a competition, it is a bit of pleasurable fun.

Advertisement

"It's to inspire garden enthusiasts to put some zing into a winter garden."

"Drive past" days are June 28, 29 and 30, so displays would need to be ready before then.

They should be visible from the kerb, no more than 2m long and 1.5m wide.

A recyclable item must be included.

The garden club has started developing a garden display at the Waihi Beach RSA, and so has planted the groundcover.

It is creating artistic pieces this weekend and will be adding pots of winter colour.

"Other gardeners are creating theirs from scratch, and others are titivating existing displays, changing potted plants around from the back and adding extra features.

"Some are creating new features, and some are recycling already developed features. It's all part of the fun," says Jordan.

Advertisement

The next Innovative Garden Club meeting on June 16 will host a display expert from Palmers Gardens who will share ideas and hints for creating such displays.

The addresses for the drive-past will be emailed to participants and available at the Waihi Beach RSA, Home Hardware in Waihi Beach Village, the Katikati information Centre and Hammer Hardware at Katikati after June 26.

If you have one you wish to promote, contact Nelsy 027- 2897674 or Val 549 2424,or email innovationgardenclubgmail.com.