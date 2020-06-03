Elderly residents who are lonely or fearful of reconnecting with the world post-Covid-19 are being encouraged to reach out.

Age Concern offers an Accredited Visiting Service befriending older people who would like more company and it wants to help.

Age Concern Hauraki Coromandel manager Kathryn Jury says the visiting service was beneficial to both parties and more often than not firm friendships were formed.

''I believe it is a twofold thing. First of all it's a wonderful opportunity for people to volunteer by giving back to the community. They're doing something very meaningful.''

It was also great for elderly people who felt isolated.

''Sometimes it is the highlight of their week getting a visit and we work really hard to match people with similar interests so they have things in common.''

The service covers the whole peninsula including Waihi and it has volunteers who are waiting to be matched with people, she said.

Whangamata resident Lisa Tubman said her 81-year-old mother has suffered "emotional fallout" in the wake of Covid-19.

"In a recent conversation with my mother who went through lockdown in Auckland alone, I realised she had become very fearful of life in general since her experience," Lisa says.

"Prior to lockdown she was a confident, independent, sociable older person.

"Since lockdown she is fearful of going out, human contact, shopping and things she used to get pleasure from she now fears, and is reluctant to rejoin society.

"For an outgoing woman who had a better social life than myself it is very concerning to see and hear.

Lisa says she worries for other elderly folk in Whangamata who might feel the same way.

"Let's support our elderly folk - let's be there for our elderly folk in our communities."

Company and friendship is only a phone call away. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Barbara Collett has spent much of the past two months calling people she knows aged 80 or older.

"I think it's going to take a while for people to come to terms with everything.

"A lot of them aren't sure what to do when going out...It's very hard to comprehend all of that."

"It's about confidence building."

Need a friend or want to help?

* Contact Age Concern Hauraki Coromandel 07 868 9790

* Accredited Visiting Service is a befriending service that provides regular visits to older people who would like more company

* Volunteers visit for about an hour each week

Stay in touch

Barbara Mathieson has made important life decisions to lessen the impact of social isolation on her mental and emotional wellbeing.

Barbara stayed with her son in Papamoa during alert level 4 lockdown and when she returned home to Whangamata, she decided to move to a location where she will see more people.

"I lost my husband and son close together and mentally I'm struggling.

"I don't like my situation but I have to live with it. I have to keep trucking."

Barbara has lived in Whangamata for 30 years and knows many people.

"A lot of people have been kind to me, the trouble is I need to open my mouth and ask for help."

She said she knew how important it was to socially interact with people even if it was a chat with a neighbour.

"Where I'm living now there are people around me and that's important for me. I say hello and away I go."

With many clubs and organisations still closed, the weekly social activities that may be a lifeline for elderly are also missed.

"Whangamata Bowls is a big thing," says Barbara.

The club in Rutherford Rd has restarted and is welcoming visitors and new members for its 'friendly roll up' on Thursday and Saturday from 1pm.

President Keith Miles says many stay for social time afterward and the members are very welcoming.

"Anyone interested in the game who wants to come along will be very warmly welcomed and shown the game. They can phone me and have a chat too about that.''

Want to play bowls: Call 07 865 6409 or green keeper Peter Burgess on 865 6409