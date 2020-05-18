Monday, May 11

Two chainsaws were stolen from a vehicle at Wellington St, a Husqvarna and Stihl. Forensic test results to follow. If anyone has information or knows of a chainsaw being offered for sale or trade contact police.

Last week's suspended driver was at it again but this time riding a motorcycle. Another charge and another vehicle impounded for 28 days.

Tuesday, May 12

Advertisement

Believe it or not the suspended driver struck again at SH2 Waikino. His list of charges keeps growing as well as the number of vehicles he has in impound.

Wednesday, May 13

A Bowentown man was arrested for allegedly squirting diesel on a woman from a petrol pump at the GAS station on Beach Rd. He is charged with assault and will be appearing in court soon. He was also suspended from driving due to excess demerits and trespassed from the premises.

A Hamilton man was arrested at a Mataura Rd address for breaching his court release conditions. He was released from prison in the morning with an ankle bracelet and strict conditions not to associate with a victim and not to enter Hamilton. He breached both conditions by midday and was back in a cell by the afternoon.

Thursday, May 14



A Whangamata man was arrested at a Lincoln Rd address for a warrant to arrest. The warrant was issued for breaching his community work conditions.

A Waihi man was trespassed from the transfer station at Dean Cres after a dispute with an employee. The man allegedly ignored warnings not to enter the premises and sideswiped the employee's leg with a trailer. The victim was not injured.

Another Waihi man was arrested at Victoria St after he allegedly entered a commercial building and took a hammer then smashed a window. He uplifted a steel wheel rim and threw it through the side window of a van. Police located him nearby and took him into custody. He is charged with wilful damage and will be appearing in court soon. Other charges may follow.

A Whitianga man failed an alcohol breath test with a result of 324 micrograms of alcohol. He was also forbidden to drive. He was found under the influence in his vehicle at the end of Clarke St.

Advertisement

Friday, May 15

A vehicle was stolen from a Silverton Rd property overnight. It was located later at Victoria St. The battery was removed. Police are waiting on forensic test results. If anyone has information or knows of a battery being offered for sale or trade contact police.

An intoxicated driver crashed into another vehicle at Gilmour St and Kenny St intersection. The impact of the crash caused the victim's vehicle to collide with a nearby tree. The offending driver fled from the scene but was found at a nearby address. He failed an alcohol breath test with a result of 724 micrograms of alcohol. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The victim was not injured. A Waihi man will be appearing in court soon.

Saturday, May 16

Three burglaries reported from overnight. A Waihi Beach residential property had a handbag stolen from an outside chair. A Grey St property had meat stolen from a freezer and a Carrick Robertson Place dwelling had some furniture items stolen sometime over the last few weeks.

Three offenders were found in a stolen vehicle at Seddon St. The vehicle had been stolen last week from Waihi. The driver has been charged and two others are being referred for alternative resolution.

An offender was arrested for robbery of a dairy on Normanby Rd, Paeroa. The offender entered the premises armed with an air pistol and a knife. They were restrained by the shop keeper and members of the public. Police took the offender into custody and charges will follow. The shop keeper sustained a minor injury from the offender's knife.

Sunday, May 17

Four vehicles were involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of SH2 and Crean Rd. The offending driver fled from the scene. No injuries to any drivers or passengers. Most vehicles sustained minor to moderate damage. Police are making enquiries to locate the offending driver.



Crime Prevention Advice

There was a concerning spike in burglaries this week. Always lock up your vehicle when you're not present and put your valuables out of sight or even better remove them. Lock up your home day and night too. Failure to do this provides opportunity for offenders. Target harden your property with an alarm system on your house and vehicles and report all suspicious behaviour at the time it is occurring.

Road Policing Message

As anticipated with the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions there was a lot more traffic on the roads. Sadly some people endangered other motorists by driving under the influence of alcohol. Luckily there were no serious injuries. Drunk drivers don't get warnings, they get prosecuted every time.

Whanga Speedway, otherwise what should be known as the Causeway. The speed of vehicles going up Harry Watt Drive are getting up there team. Remember elderly, children and families are around here at all times of the day. Please make a decent effort to watch your speed here.

Covid level 2

There is only so much plunger coffee that is acceptable without being able to get my hands on a real long black. It's nice to see the local economy slowly but surely coming alive again.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. All police station public counters are open business hours again and police staff are working 24/7 as always.