There won't be any sprinkler-happy little faces in Waihi.

A total outdoors watering ban in Waihi and Waikino was put in place by Hauraki District Council (HDC) this week which includes all use of water outside the house such as watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, houses and decks, filling paddling pools or playing under sprinklers.

It's a ''contentious issue'' for some residents — especially those with gardens — who are faced with yet another watering ban.

HDC group manager engineering services Adrian de Laborde says conditions in the Hauraki district are drier than normal which means river levels are extra low, coupled with higher than usual demand.

Advertisement

There's restrictions as to how much water they can take from the river each day, he says. Waihi's population has also increased which puts more demand on infrastructure.

''For instance, on Monday, January 13 we experienced the highest demand for water in the Waihi area on record. There's a limit to how much water we can process through the water treatment plant in a day.''

One Waihi resident, who did not want to be named, says she's fuming about the local ban.

''I have a garden and I've spent thousands of dollars on it. It's full of natives. Am I supposed to let my plants die?

''The amount we spend on rates ... we're all just sick of it.''

A number of Waihi and Waikino people living rurally have their own water storage tanks collecting rain off the roof.

''Why should I have to do this, buy water tanks and install them — we're on town supply.''

De Laborde says tanks on the ground with less than 35,000 litres capacity do not need building consent.

Advertisement

''Minor resource consents may be needed, depending on where they tank is located, for example proximity to neighbours etc. if people are planning to use the water for drinking, they'll also need to make sure it complies with New Zealand drinking water standards.''

Another woman, who also did not want to be named, asks why HDC doesn't build a dam.

''This happens all the time. I know this has affected the rest of the country as well, it's not just us.

''We had so much rain come down in winter. Why not keep the water somewhere?''

De Laborde says although the Waihi/Waikino area gets a lot of rainfall in winter they do not have the ability to store this water to carry through the drier months.

''Options such as dams are effective but they come with significant environmental and cultural implications.''

Local Abraham Thompson supports the council's decision.

''I haven't seen any rain in a while so I'm all for it. If the council says there should be a watering ban, then we need to do it. They know what they're doing.''

''Ruben'' says he was disappointed not to be able to fill up a paddling pool or turn the sprinkler on for his children ''but needs must''.

De Laborde says the problem is an issue all over the district.

''At the moment we're managing to keep up in other areas, but we're keeping a close eye on these areas too and encouraging all residents to save water where they can.

''January and February are predicted to be dry this year but a good downpour can change things quite quickly. We'll make sure we keep people updated as things change.''



Water saving tips indoors

In the kitchen

Put water in the sink to wash fruits and veggies or for rinsing dishes.

Don't defrost food by running it under hot water.

Use only as much water as you need to cover vegetables when boiling them. Reuse the boiled water in soups and casseroles (this also adds extra nutrients).

Do full loads in the dishwasher.

In the bathroom

Turn the tap off when brushing your teeth or shaving.

Install an aerator or flow restrictor on sink or basin taps.

Install a low-flow showerhead.

Use the half-flush on the toilet.

Time your shower.

In the laundry

Run full loads in the washing machine or be sure to set controls for a partial load if you are doing less.

— Provided by www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/smartwateruse