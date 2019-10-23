Labour weekend in the Hauraki district kicks off with a bang.

Quite a few bangs. The annual Paeroa Fireworks Display will be 20 minutes worth of booming, pyrotechnic fun.

This year with be the largest display yet, says Paeroa Lions clubs secretary Richard Hornell, with more fireworks being set off than previous years.

''Boom Boom Fireworks are doing the display again this year and they have promised us that this years' will be something special.

''One of the best things about the Paeroa Fireworks Display is the great view of the fireworks, with the audience being nice and close to the display.''

The Paeroa Fireworks display has been run by Paeroa Lions for 26 years. Before then, it was run by Paeroa Jaycees and the event has been going for 40 years.

Richard says it is one of the longest running displays in New Zealand and is one of two public fireworks display in the Waikato region this year (Morrinsville's event has been cancelled this year and Huntly Speedway Fireworks Spectacular is held on November 9).

''The Paeroa display has gone from being a small affair with the fireworks being set off by the Lions themselves to a professional, fully choreographed display, featuring a lot of fireworks you won't see anywhere else in New Zealand.''

The club always holds the event on the last Saturday before fireworks go on sale.

Crowds around the 4000 mark come to the event held in Paeroa Domain.

On stage entertaining will be Paeroa Central School's kapa haka group and the L&P Rockers. There's also hoopla, coconut shy and carnival rides.

Food vendors will be about — offering everything from mussel fritters to icecream.

Paeroa Lions Fireworks Display

● Paeroa Domain

● October 26, gates open 5pm

Display 8.30pm

● $5 adults, $3 children, $15 family (two adults, two children)