A travelling foodbank for pets has popped up in Waihi.

The Pet Food Pantry has opened its pantry doors locally to help pet owners who may be struggling to feed their furry friends.

Holly Goldsworthy followed suit when friend Chloe Griffin offered the service in Tauranga aiming to help families in need after receiving a load of surplus pet food from a sponsor.

Holly, from Waikino, wanted to help out locally as well.

Holly's Facebook page Foreva Free Animals states "winter time can be harder, with warmer clothes needed, more money going on power bills to keep your household dry and families focuses are on their children, which of course is understandable. It's at these times when the budget can't always stretch to include your furry friends every week ... "

Holly says there is no judgement.

"We all have those weeks where we might have a massive bill and we can all understand that. Don't be afraid, or too proud to come forward. We all have had, at some point in our lives, needed some help."

Holly, a Waihi Beach Vets receptionist, has run the Foreva Free Animals unofficial rescue and rehoming service for three years which had included the desexing of animals (with help from Waihi Beach Vets). Holly groomed animals to help raise money. But Holly is no longer able to take animals and Foreva Free Animals is now a platform to help people hoping to rehome pets.

Holly opened up her "pantry" two months ago when she and Chloe were donated two loads of 200kg of out of date stock pet food from Naturally Pet in Mount Maunganui.

"We got so much we were thinking, 'what can we do with it?"'

Holly has stacked up her Honda with pet food and if people make contact they can pick up or deliver. Holly travels fortnightly so may be able to deliver throughout the area from Katikati, Paeroa, Waihi to Ngātea.

Holly encourages people to make contact through Facebook page Foreva Free Animals. They are always looking for donations too. Holly can pick up any donations and they have storage.

Their sponsors include Naturally Pet, Out of the Wild and Pet Stock New Zealand. New sponsors are also welcome.