On Sunday afternoon the Sterling Tavern hosted the Waihi Ladies 8 Ball Tournament, which was a great success.

Marion Brown organised the event and says the club is also on the lookout for new members and holds an 8 Ball night every Thursday.

''If you are interested, please pop up and see them in action on Thursday evenings, at the Sterling.''

Some of the competitors who took part in the Ladies 8 Ball tournament. Photo / Supplied

Norma Radshaw nabbed the overall winner's title at the tournament and received top honours and the gold cup which was kindly donated by the Sterling Tavern Sterling proprietors David and Malou. She also received $500 while other prizes were contested by the 20 entrants.

Most of the participants represented 8 ball teams that play every Monday for the Helen Runga Memorial Shield which has been operating in the area for 50 years –and Norma is one of the founders.