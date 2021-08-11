Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win one of three Ecostore prize packs valued at over $180 each*.

Ecostore, the brand synonymous with sustainability, has refreshed its range of hand wash, body wash and bar soap with a sleek new design and elevated fragrance profiles. In a nod to the natural beauty of their local hero ingredient, the new packs showcase botanical x-rays of Harakeke leaves, flowers and seed pods on their refreshed label design, reflecting Ecostore’s commitment to transparency of ingredients and capturing the essence of nature, science and artistry in their products.

The Ecostore brand ethos of ‘safer for you and your world’ means they’re formulated with everything you need, and nothing you don’t. Their pH 5.0 balanced hand and body washes are designed to support healthy skin barrier function and hydration, enriched with super nourishing Harakeke extract (also known as the humble, but incredible, native New Zealand flax).

The hand and body wash are available in different fragrances such as Peony & Guava, Lemongrass & Lime Leaf, Vanilla Bean & Coconut, Jasmine & Mānuka Honey and Sandalwood & Amber. For the soap bar, they have the Sandalwood & Shea Butter scent. The range is available in supermarkets, specialty stores, the Chemist Warehouse and online at ecostore.com

Competition closes 31 August 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.