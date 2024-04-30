WIN: One Of Three Double Passes To Fashion Reimagined

The topic of sustainable fashion gets a fundamental inclusion in this year’s lineup of films showing as part of the Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival, travelling to select cinemas nationwide from May 2 to July 3. Fashion Reimagined follows fashion designer Amy Poweny (winner of the prestigious British Fashion Council/Vogue Fashion Award in 2017 for Best Young Designer of the Year) and her journey in creating a sustainable collection from farm to finished garment. Photo / Amy Powney courtesy of Fashion Reimagined Ltd. For tickets and a full list of films on the schedule, visit https://www.architectureanddesignfilmfestival.co.nz/