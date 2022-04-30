WIN: A Samsung Less Microfibre Filter

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win a ‘Less Microfibre Filter’ from Samsung worth $299. This works on all brands of front loader washing machines and is helping to turn the tide on the ocean’s microplastic crisis by reducing the amount of microplastics leaving our homes.

Your washing machine is chugging microplastics from your clothing into the ocean … as a matter of fact, 35% of ocean plastic comes from your washing machine.

Luckily, Patagonia and Samsung teamed up to release the Samsung Less Microfibre Filter. Simply, pop it on your washing machine (compatible on any brand!) and watch it collect up to 98% of microplastics that shed from your clothing, helping to save our oceans. Every time a Kiwi purchases a filter, an ocean clean-up charity based in NZ, Sea Cleaners, receives $50 of the purchase.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.