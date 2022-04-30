WIN: Presidential Suite & High Tea Experience At Grand Millennium Auckland Valued At Over $2800

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win a Presidential Suite & High Tea experience at Grand Millennium Auckland valued at over $2800.

To celebrate the launch of Auckland’s newest afternoon tea experience at The Aviary, we’re giving one Viva Premium subscriber the chance to win high tea for two, AND an opulent overnight stay in the hotel’s top presidential suite. Plus, two more Viva Premium subscribers will win high tea for two, valued at over $200 each.

The hotel’s rooftop beehives provide the golden nectar included in dainty madeleines and the panna cotta with strawberry, amaretti, all made in-house by the hotel’s Executive Chef James Kenny and his culinary team.

Presidential Suite at Grand Millennium Auckland

Three winners will enjoy high tea for two including a glass of Champagne, served in The Aviary. The winner of the grand prize can enjoy high tea at either The Aviary or in the privacy of the Presidential Suite during an overnight stay for two people, which also includes breakfast in the Ember restaurant and car parking valued at over $2800.