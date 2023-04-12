WIN: One Of Two Aotearoa Art Fair Passes Including Kate Sylvester x Zhu Ohmu Tote Bags

Aotearoa Art Fair is offering Viva readers a chance to win 2 x Premier Art Double Passes, plus 2 x limited edition Kate Sylvester x Zhu Ohmu tote bags.
Aotearoa Art Fair, New Zealand’s premier event for contemporary art, returns to Auckland from 18 – 21 April 2024. One of the most significant art events in New Zealand’s cultural calendar, the Fair welcomes thousands of local and international visitors each year.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win a double pass and tote bags.
Competition closes April 19 at 3pm. Terms and conditions apply.