Win

WIN: A $500 voucher to spend with AWWA

Save
Share
Viva
AWWA Underwear. Photo / Supplied

Introducing the NEW AWWA Tencel Period Boxer in Grey #embracethegrey

Viva Premium has one $500 AWWA voucher to spend online at www.awwaperiodcare.com

#embracethegrey is about recognising the grey areas we inhabit when our cycle changes as we move through life. Establishing our identity, entering a new decade. Becoming a parent or not. Perimenopause to menopause. Bodies changing, wrinkles forming and going grey. Feeling held and supported through it all in your AWWA.

Embrace the grey and enter to win a $500 AWWA voucher to spend online at www.awwaperiodcare.com for Viva Premium subscribers only.

Competition closes 15 June 2023 11:59pm


Fill out my online form.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Win

1/52/5