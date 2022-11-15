Win

WIN: 1 Of 3 Azure Tan Prize Packs

Azure Tan prize pack.

Summer’s nearly here, and thanks to local beauty distributors Cosmetologists, you can get that sun-kissed look safely with Azure Tan.

A new active skincare sunless tanning brand, Azure Tan’s made-in-Australia products utilise colour-correcting technology that works with your own skin tone to ensure your tan looks as natural as possible (avoiding that orange look). The skincare-led formulation of the range features hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and its products are 100 per cent vegan, as well as palm-oil free and cruelty-free.

Viva is giving you the chance to experience this range for yourself, giving away three Azure Tan tanning packs, valued at $180 each.

Each prize pack includes:

  • 1 Colour-correcting Self Tan Mousse (chosen to match your base colour)
  • 1 Plumping or Antioxidant Face Tan Serum
  • 1 Nourish & Glow Gradual Tanning Lotion
  • 1 Supple Skin Body Tanning Serum
  • 1 Shimmering Tanning Butter
  • 1 Applicator Mitt

To enter, take the ‘Ace Your Base’ test and share your result below (winners will receive a Self Tan Mousse that’s right for their skin tone).

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes November 21 at 11pm. Terms and conditions apply.

