Live Like A Local: Talent Consultant Ben Roberts In Singapore

With an eye for talent and an apartment in the buzzy Geylang district, Ben Roberts shares his favourite spots in Singapore.

After two decades of globetrotting around some of the world’s biggest, busiest cities (Paris, London, Dubai and Sydney), it was Singapore that finally enticed Ben Roberts to settle, and he’s called it home for the past nine years — most recently in the soulful, vibrant area of Geylang.

Inherently a people person, Ben is warm and gregarious when we meet on a hot Sunday afternoon. “I’ve always had a passion for people and helping them to realise their potential,” he explains. “Growing up I was exposed to different cultures and moved countries frequently, changing schools often for a period. At the time this was tough, but growing up I realised it gave me a unique perspective on understanding cultures and being able to integrate with people of different backgrounds. Having this foundation helped me connect, develop and support others. Empathy is of huge importance and a key skill to engage with people.”

This ease with people makes him well suited for his career in talent and human relations; following roles at Publicis Groupe and WPP, he established his own boutique talent consultancy business a couple of years ago, focused on creative and media agencies, and with Singapore a global hub for business and talent, it’s a good place to be for his career, and for life too. Ben makes the most of its location for travelling around Southeast Asia, and enjoying all the culture and dynamism Singapore has to offer.

Can you tell us about where you live and what a normal day looks like?

I live in a fascinating area of Singapore called Geylang, a vibrant multicultural area known for its great food and shophouse architecture. Historically it was the red-light district, but over recent years it has become more gentrified. There are amazing 24-hour hawker centres, easy accessibility to the CBD and a fascinating diverse mix of people. I start my day usually with a sunrise walk, I enjoy seeing the area wake up with plenty of activity happening as people start their days. From there, I usually take some calls from home before heading into the city for face-to-face meetings. No day is the same which I love. Being able to constantly meet and speak with faces old and new is always a pleasure. Most days I will try and fit a workout in before winding up around 6pm and taking time to decompress while watching the latest show that has me hooked.

Have you always lived in this spot, or moved around the city?

Initially, I lived west, close to the Botanic Gardens, a beautiful Unesco heritage site and the only tropical garden in the world that is recognised by Unesco. Close to Orchard Rd, this is a great family area where expats settle in easily. I moved to Geylang during Covid as Singapore was very strict in this period and with no travel, it felt invigorating to at least live somewhere that was bustling and full of intrigue.

A typical work day for me is ... speaking to people, connecting people, advising people. My job is all about people and I love it. My days are generally spent talking on the phone and meeting folks in person. It’s fast-paced, exciting and rewarding when I’m able to provide people with the opportunities they always wanted.

I like to live life slow on weekends and take time to think, replenish the body and mind. Whether that's through exploring food culture, long walks, or exercise, it's an opportunity for me to look internally as opposed to being extroverted and in constant contact with people all week.

An activity that defines Singapore … There are two and they are generally interlinked. Queuing and eating. The passion for food is high and Singaporeans will think nothing of queuing for hours for the latest trendy food that’s blown up on TikTok.

My favourite pastime in Singapore is … riding bikes through the beautiful East Coast Park along the water with my daughters, Stella, 15, and Chloe, 12.

The best food can be found … everywhere! Singapore can do fine dining and cheap and cheerful; all ends of the spectrum are covered and price ranges too. Check out food blogs like Sethlui.com for the latest hot spots, from hawkers to Michelin stars.

A secret locals know but visitors don’t … is placing a pack of tissues or anything else, will reserve your table at a Hawker Centre, you can even leave your laptop and it won’t get nicked.

The thing I enjoy or love most about my city is ... the vibrancy of the diverse culture. When Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first and inspirational leader became Prime Minister in 1965 after they split from Malaysia, it was important to him that Singaporeans were part of One Singapore. Whether people were of Chinese heritage, Indian heritage or Malay, it was about embracing racial harmony and that’s why Singapore has four national languages (Mandarin Chinese, Tamil, English and Malay). He laid the foundation for a country to be diverse and that’s empowering and inspiring.

Chye Seng Huat Hardware cafe in Singapore’s Jalan Besar. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ben’s top 10 favourite places in Singapore

1. No Sleep Club is consistently rated in Asia’s top 50 bars, and founder Jun is a true cocktail artist. Have the tom yum cocktail for that Southeast Asian kick.

2. Col. A casual yet elegant restaurant with an east London vibe. Helmed by exec chef Colin Buchan, who’s worked under Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay, the food is stunning and the atmosphere is fantastic with Sophie (Colin’s wife) providing a great front-of-house experience.

3. Mandala Club. Ben Jones and team have created a members' club for an inspiring community that's connected and creative. From amazing pop-ups with top global chefs to conversations with inspiring leaders and fantastic music events, no stone is left unturned.

4. Chye Seng Huat Hardware. A coffee shop that pays homage to its roots of being a former metal and hardware shophouse. Eclectic design and fabulous coffee.

5. Strength Clinic Academy has a fantastic gym set up by husband-and-wife duo Sam Brennan and Jasmine Danker. Complete with top-quality physios and amazing personal trainers, Sam and Jasmine will ensure you hit your fitness goals with a smile (eventually!). The New Zealand Sevens team recently trained there while they were playing on the Singapore leg of the Sevens circuit.

6. J.B. Ah Meng is a Singapore institution serving some of the best zi char. Every day the place is brimming with energy and chaos. The mee hoon and white pepper crab are the stars on the menu.

7. East Coast Park. Running parallel to Singapore’s coastal shoreline, this urban getaway offers a cycle path, various dining options and plenty of recreational space for sports, even a waterski lake. Perfect to unwind and relax in.

8. Club St Wineroom. One of Singapore’s great restaurateurs, Irishman Andrew Walsh has created the perfect cosy spot with a varied list of great wines, amazing food and a relaxing ambience.

9. Menbakaramen. Originally from Kyoto, this is the world’s first fire ramen joint. You sit counter-side and watch the chefs create your ramen with huge bursts of flames. They even have a place to hang your phone to capture the fire artistry.