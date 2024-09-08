Auckland’s Most Vibrant Fashion, Food & Music Celebration Makes Its Timely Return with Solstice by Commercial Bay

Commercial Bay ushers in spring with Solstice, its second annual fashion celebration

There’s a certain level of optimism that a change of season brings — the promise of brighter, sunnier days that lie ahead (not to mention shorter hemlines).

Joyful and jubilant, Commercial Bay is channelling the fresh energy that spring delivers with Solstice: the second instalment of its annual celebration of fashion, food and music.

The three-day soiree is set to transform Auckland’s premier shopping precinct and hospitality hotspot into a hive of activity from September 13-15, with exclusive runway shows, shopping offers, live music performances and dining deals you won’t want to miss.

According to Commercial Bay marketing manager Lily Montana, the success of last year’s event built momentum for a fresh approach this year.

“Last year’s Solstice event was a huge success, with vibrant energy and strong community response, showing there is a real appetite for more,” she says.

“At Commercial Bay, we’re not just offering retail and hospitality — we’re creating joyful, community-driven experiences. This season’s Solstice event will be an even more colourful celebration, bringing added optimism and excitement to the city’s summer spirit.”

The revelries kick off on Friday September 13, where participating Commercial Bay retailers and hospitality venues will be helping shed the stress of the working week and ease the transition into the weekend with bespoke Solstice offers sure to surprise and delight.

Pop in-store at Wynn Hamlyn for 20 per cent off store wide, be one of the first 200 customers at Superette for a complimentary Matcha Made x Liquid Lightning iced matcha or enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and 10 per cent off storewide at Elle & Riley Cashmere. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Can’t make it there on Friday? Don’t stress, these deals will be available all weekend long, ending on Sunday, September 15.

Glean all the inspiration you need for the summer months on Saturday, September 14, with the first of two fashion shows situated on Commercial Bay’s ground level laneway.

Open to the general public, with the fashion show starting at 8pm on Saturday night, this seasonal showcase is set to highlight the best looks from a mix of local and international designers who call Commercial Bay home.

Discover new-season looks from local favourites including Elle & Riley Cashmere, Kate Sylvester, Wynn Hamlyn, Superette, moochi, I Love Ugly and twenty-seven names, alongside international retailers like Aje, Tommy Hilfiger, COS, HUGO BOSS, kate spade, R.M.Williams and more.

The best part? Models will walk down the runway as Aotearoa’s undisputed Queen of soul and R&B takes the stage, none other than Ladi6.

The festivities continue through to Sunday September 15, with a second fashion show starting at 1:30pm, transforming Commercial Bay’s ground level laneway into an uplifting processional of bright and breezy summer-ready looks.

Take your styling cues from the experts as models highlight how to wear the latest prints, patterns, silhouettes and textures with relative ease.

And if hunger strikes? Enjoy special Solstice dining deals from all participating restaurants, bars and eateries. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Look no further than One Queen Dining, Commercial Bay’s home to the best international fare – including flavoursome Mexican at Ghost Donkey (enjoy four ceviche tostadas and a plum spritz for $25), or downstairs at Lodge Bar (indulge in their four person Solstice Snack Special for $85).

Or why not soak in the sprawling view of the Waitematā Harbour at Queens Rooftop, where you can nibble on a crayfish and kawakawa aioli brioche roll and sip champagne for $40.

For something a little quicker and more casual, head upstairs to Harbour Eats where you’ll find grab-and-go options from the likes of Wise Boys, Fatima’s (get a chicken of falafel Fatima’s favourite and a Sawmill Brewery beer or Squawking Magpie Rose for $28) and more.

And if all of that wasn’t enough to have you clearing your schedule from September 13-15, then this might: spend $150 or more at any Solstice participating retailer for the chance to win a $5000 Commercial Bay shopping spree.

Entering the draw is easy, simply take your proof of purchase to the concierge desk on level 1 to receive a token for a chance to grab the voucher in the branded claw machine.

Shop and sip in style this spring at Commercial Bay Solstice.