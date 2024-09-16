Everything The Viva Team Dreamt Of Buying This Month, From Pantry Staples To Beachy Tops

This month, our team is having collective dreams of the ocean – from clothing in beachy hues to a pantry staple with strong, briny flavours.

The Viva team are seasonal creatures. As the sun has generously extended its presence, we’ve noted a lift in our moods (while simultaneously grizzling to each other about the chill and seeking ways to beat it).

But, as determined by the aspirational items we’re dreaming about buying this month, we might be a little over-eager in our want for warmer weather. From toe-exposing mules to sleeveless tops, we’re looking to bask in warming rays. Would someone please let the sun know?

One of us is certainly more practical – coveting a cast iron dish for warming end-of-season stews.

I’m crushing on these Dorica Slides in nude from AGL with their Grecian column-inspired heel and classic leather upper. I’m lacking in neutral sandals for warmer months and these actually look comfortable, as well as being a little interesting. AGL is a family-owned footwear brand from Italy and their latest release has several pairs I’d happily add to cart. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

I love picking up a business card as a memento of a meal at a favourite eatery – old or new – and often admire the collage on the wall at Ragtag in Westmere that was assembled from cards the team collected during their time in Europe. But I have another, off-book use in mind for this brass cardholder from Sydney designer Henry Wilson. After a recent run in with a smudge stick that was more ferociously flammable than I anticipated, I’ve been on the hunt for a sturdy but stylish vessel and this has a substantiality about it that signals it might be up to the job. The studio advises the brass finish will oxidise and darken over time to reveal a distinctive patina – surely a scorch mark or two will only add to the brutalist appeal? — Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole, $730

Owning a cast iron anything feels decidedly grown-up in my eyes, and recently I’ve been seeing this enamelled pumpkin version flooding my Instagram feed. I love the idea of one-pot wonders (call me lazy) and I can picture my foodie friends losing their minds over this bucolic-inspired casserole dish at our next potluck. While the cooler days are numbered – most will be switching to lighter meals to enjoy in the longer evenings – I’m relishing the thought of cozying up to a freshly simmered stew or soup served with a crusty piece of sourdough on the side. Just call me Nara Smith. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

It’s not quite time to shed all the heavy layers but I am eagerly looking forward to the ease of a lighter wardrobe. For the upcoming seasons, I’ll be looking to integrate much more colour (I love my blanketing black winter coat, but, at this point in the year, I can’t wait to see the back of it). I’ll need a few basics to replace my thermal layers, so I’m in search of playful sleeveless tops and cheerful t-shirts. This textural, beachy option from Jojo Ross might be the first addition. It’s a simple but interesting layer that I can imagine pairing with fluffy knits and lightweight jackets. I love its subtle tones. It’s much nicer than the tat I’d don on the sand but it reminds me of frothy ocean days and slow-moving summer clouds. It’s also made in Tāmaki Makaurau. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Briosa skinless and boneless sardines in tomato sauce, about $12-$13 from Good For and Portugalia Marketplace

The problem with shopping at any specialty food store is that you end up buying things you don’t need. Admittedly, the thing that caught my eye about this can of sardines was the paper wrapping. But when I sat down at home to eat this overpriced can of fish with some toasted Vogels and cucumbers, I realised that it’s actually really good. Sardines with bones still in them give me the ick, so these chunky, boneless slivers with their supporting act of a delicious gourmet tomato sauce have become one of my favourite things to eat – this month, and no doubt until I get sick of eating them. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

More Viva team picks Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

From our favourite films to beauty products.

The Best Films Of The Year (So Far), According To The Viva Team. From otherworldy epics to intimate romances, these are all of the films our team of editors and writers have loved this year.

Dan Ahwa: Is It Time To Raid Your Grandparents’ Wardrobes? It’s The Era Of A Trad Knit Revival. A convincing case for heritage knitwear makes a renaissance, but why? A mini-tribute to the specific merits of Fair-Isle knits, cable knit jumpers et al.

46 Wardrobe Staples To Usher In Spring, From Coats To Shoes. A new spring mood is in the air with these divine pieces.

The Best Celebrity Beauty Buys, According To The Viva Team. From a nostalgia-inducing lip gloss to a moisturiser that perfectly primes for makeup, these are our favourite celebrity beauty buys.