About Viva

For over two decades, Viva has led the cultural conversation when it comes to celebrating the very best edit in fashion, beauty, food, design, culture and more across multiple platforms.

As a leader in its field, Viva continues to be a progressive brand, influencing and educating the local market on how to be informed, stylish, and empowered consumers and uplifting and celebrating creative faces and names that inspire us along the way.

Viva’s weekly magazine has a weekly readership of over 259,000* people and is available in the New Zealand Herald every Wednesday.

Viva.co.nz extends the print edition’s authority online, curated by our experienced and trusted editors. In a crowded online space, our mission is to engage readers with a well-edited, respected point of view across all our pillars.

The standalone quarterly Viva Magazine launched in lockdown 2020 is a timeless edit of the good things in life, and documented a significant moment in our lives during the pandemic, featuring a stellar line-up of cover stars with rich and informative stories from some of the country’s leading feature and opinion writers.

In 2021, the magazine celebrated having its inaugural guest editor - Grammy-award-winning musician Lorde. In a short amount of time, the quarterly magazine became the official number-one women’s quarterly magazine in New Zealand.

The magazine has achieved more than we’d dreamed to hope for — from winning Best use of Print at launch against worldwide competition in the INMAs, to its most recent Best Cover and Best Advertising Solution awards at the NZ Magazine Media Awards 2022.

Ever evolving, the Viva brand continues to move forward into the future, with a digital-first approach, encompassing our Viva Premium website, eNewsletter, social media channels, seasonal podcast and bespoke events.

The future of premium lifestyle journalism is here.

THE VIVA TEAM Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Managing editor, Amanda Linnell

Creative director, Dan Ahwa

Deputy editor, Johanna Thornton

Digital editor, Julia Gessler

Commercial editor, Emma Gleason

Beauty editor, Lucy Slight

Recipe editor, Angela Casley

Dining out editor, Jesse Mulligan