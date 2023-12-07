This is such a lovely thing to give and even better to receive. It looks very impressive and tastes great. Bring it out for a festive lunch with pickles and country-style bread. If you would like to make this ahead of time, it freezes very well.
PORK AND PISTACHIO COUNTRY TERRINE RECIPE Makes 1
3 bay leaves 250g streaky bacon 2 Tbsp butter 1 medium onion, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated ¼ cup brandy 750g minced pork ½ tsp allspice 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme 2 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp pink peppercorns, crushed 1 tsp salt 1 egg ½ cup pistachios, roughly chopped
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Lay the bay leaves in the bottom of a loaf or terrine tin. Lay the bacon carefully over the leaves, overlapping and letting the excess hang over the edges of the tin.
- Melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Add the brandy and bring to a simmer for 3 or 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Place the pork, allspice, thyme, zest, juice, peppercorns, salt and egg in a large bowl. Add the onions and mix together. Place half into the tin, sprinkle over the pistachios, then add the remaining mixture. Fold over the bacon to cover the filling.
- Cover the tin tightly with baking paper then foil to keep all the flavour in.
- Place the tin in a large baking dish. Fill halfway up the sides with boiling water. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
- Place the terrine into the fridge overnight or until needed.