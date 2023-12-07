Food & Drink

Recipe: Pork & Pistachio Country Terrine

By Angela Casley
Pair this pistachio-studded terrine with a crusty baguette. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is such a lovely thing to give and even better to receive. It looks very impressive and tastes great. Bring it out for a festive lunch with pickles and country-style bread. If you would like to make this ahead of time, it freezes very well.

PORK AND PISTACHIO COUNTRY TERRINE RECIPE

Makes 1

3 bay leaves

250g streaky bacon

2 Tbsp butter

1 medium onion, grated

2 cloves garlic, grated

¼ cup brandy

750g minced pork

½ tsp allspice

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp pink peppercorns, crushed

1 tsp salt

1 egg

½ cup pistachios, roughly chopped
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Lay the bay leaves in the bottom of a loaf or terrine tin. Lay the bacon carefully over the leaves, overlapping and letting the excess hang over the edges of the tin.
  3. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Add the brandy and bring to a simmer for 3 or 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.
  4. Place the pork, allspice, thyme, zest, juice, peppercorns, salt and egg in a large bowl. Add the onions and mix together. Place half into the tin, sprinkle over the pistachios, then add the remaining mixture. Fold over the bacon to cover the filling.
  5. Cover the tin tightly with baking paper then foil to keep all the flavour in.
  6. Place the tin in a large baking dish. Fill halfway up the sides with boiling water. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
  7. Place the terrine into the fridge overnight or until needed.

