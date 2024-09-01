In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re just visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hey Jesse

Is there anywhere to eat in Three Kings? My parents are staying up here in an Airbnb they found which is close to nobody and nothing. Convenient! They also don’t like Auckland traffic so I don’t think I’ll get them across town. Help! Surprisingly they are both quite adventurous eaters, so doesn’t need to be bland cafe food.

Rachael

Hi Rachael

I’ve heard great things about Mug n Bowl, a Vietnamese place which should be pretty near to your parents. Beyond that, it’s not a million miles (and heading away from traffic) to Hungry La’s, a highly recommended vegetarian Indian restaurant that isn’t flash but the food can’t be beaten. A stack of tiffins back to the Airbnb with a bottle of wine perhaps?

For something more straightforward, bring them to Mt Eden. They'll love walking around the village and there are a range of good eating options - De Nada won't make you feel like you're on the streets of Mexico City, but it's tasty food in a nice environment - perfect for the parent vibe.

Phill and Nora Blackburne from Embra in Taupō. Photo / Olivia Moore

Hi Jesse

Some friends are visiting from the UK next month and are planning a road trip from Auckland to Wellington. We’ve sent them a couple of your recent Hamilton reviews but was there anywhere else you’d recommend for a couple of foodies as they head further south?

Caro

Hi Caro

I really like the look of Embra in Taupō, and given that it’s a 3-4 hour drive from Auckland that may be a nice place to stop for the night and enjoy a Two Hat tasting menu that will probably be completely different by the time they drive back up. There is an expanding food scene in that town and there’s a young woman Fleur Wolstenholme doing her best to connect and strengthen the local network of producers. Check out Treatsoftaupo.co.nz in case her food festival lines up with when your friends are in town.

Further south, could we convince them to veer off State Highway One for a night to remember? The Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station is a destination restaurant on a mountain, with no human habitation in sight. Check out Viva deputy editor Johanna Thornton’s write-up of the experience. I interviewed chef Jack Cashmore myself recently and he is aiming very high with this restaurant. It picked up “Best Specialist” at last week’s Cuisine Good Food Guide Awards and would be a fantastic New Zealand memory for your friends.

Tala restaurant in Parnell. Photo / Babiche Martens

Dear Jesse

What are your favourite Parnell restaurants? We don't go out very often but live that side of the city and fancy a visit to our old stomping ground for an upcoming anniversary dinner. We're happy to spend money if the meal is good value.

Regards, Caroline

Hi Caroline

I’ve mentioned Tala before - they’re a fine-dining Samoan restaurant that offers a true culinary experience. Some of the food will be unfamiliar bordering on cutting-edge! But it’s all delicious. Up to you if this sounds like your sort of thing.

Just in front of Tala I’m happy to recommend Rhu. I haven’t visited myself yet but I’ve heard great things and I’ve tried the chef’s wonderful food before - at Pasture and at Clay. This is one of the most exciting new openings in town - perhaps I’ll see you there.

If these menus look too fancy for you, I’d encourage you to visit one of the reliable classics of Parnell Rise. You’ll love the courtyard feel of NSP, and it won’t be hard to choose a range of dishes that you like. Or consider Gerome, a high-end Greek restaurant that is very solid and sometimes gets forgotten - but I’ve always had great experiences there.

Happy Anniversary and thanks for Asking Jesse!

Dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

