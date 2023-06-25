In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares his sage advice on exactly where to eat. He’s eaten a lot of bad meals so you don’t have to.

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and what he told them.

Madame George on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Alex Burton

Kia ora Jesse,

Sorry for bugging you, but I’ve got a special birthday coming up and don’t often go out to dinner. Still a bit antsy about Covid. I wondered whether you would recommend a place with good food, that wouldn’t be too crowded and where I could take a group of about 10 people?

Best wishes, M

Kia ora M,

I’m going to send you to Madam George, the Karangahape Rd restaurant that everybody falls in love with. They have plenty of outdoor tables, which would help solve your Covid anxiety if we weren’t midway through the shortest, coldest days of the year. But they also have el comedor, a term so exotic it must surely mean something more interesting than “the dining room”, which is all Google Translate can tell me. Anyway, it’s a beautiful private room and should be perfect for your needs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The cuisine is Peruvian, which is pretty exotic itself — enough to spark some interesting non-pandemic related conversation among your beautiful guests. Plus, they put a lot of thought into their cocktails, which look as good as they taste. I’ve talked about proprietor Pablo plenty in my reviews so I won’t embarrass him again here, but suffice to say you wouldn’t be the first guest to fall in love with him, either.

Happy birthday and enjoy!

The shared salmon salad with pork and eggplant steamed buns at Blue Breeze Inn. Picture / Babiche Martens

Dear Jesse,

I have my boyfriend’s family coming to town for the weekend — his sister and her husband and their 8-year-old son — who don’t go out in the city much. I want to take them somewhere fun and buzzy that shows how good Auckland restaurants can be, and that a child will like too (apparently he eats anything). Something mid-range in price would be good, nothing too fancy, and any genre will do. We’ll be based in the Ponsonby area but can travel.

Thanks, Jemma

Hi Jemma,

I think you’re in the right place already. Nothing says Auckland buzz like Ponsonby and though there are great restaurants in, say, the city or Parnell, you can’t always guarantee they’ll feel like a party. K Rd is pretty exciting right now too and as it’s walkable from Ponsonby I’d try to do both.

I would start with a drink and a snack at KOL — Sid Sahrawat’s new bar in the old MooChowChow building on the corner. That way you can tell them they’ve eaten food from Auckland’s best chef (Sid doesn’t always work there but you can guarantee he’s personally approved everything on the menu), without the full French Cafe experience.

From KOL, I would walk around the corner (not via Hopetoun and Howe) to Cotto, which must be one of Auckland’s busiest, buzziest restaurants. The food is crowd-pleasing, the crowd is eye-pleasing, and although your future nephew is a good eater, let’s give him a break and give him pasta for his main course. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you need another option, think about Blue Breeze Inn — you could get a window table and watch Ponsonby Rd go by while enjoying some of the most reliable food and service in Auckland.

By the way, and speaking of Sid, his The French Cafe has just launched a new menu to emphasise the fun elements of their fine dining — and they now take walk-ups in case you and your boyfriend need some spontaneous together time after all this hosting.

Viva dining-out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

