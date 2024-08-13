How To Spend A Day In Paris Without Leaving Auckland

The Olympics may be over but we can still keep the Parisian flair alive by dining and shopping in our favourite French-inspired establishments.

Paname Social on Lorne St in the CBD.

For coffee, brunch and lunch

Adding some French flair to the inner city is Paname Social, a gorgeous all-day restaurant in the style of a Parisian bistro, from the team that brought us Atelier, Wander and Ambler. Housed in a handsome heritage building refurbished by Warren and Mahoney architects, the interior has high ceilings, brick walls and exposed beams, with booth seating down one side and a large shared table by the street-front window. There’s also a collection of tables on the sidewalk, something we love to see. Owner Matt Gosset says he’s always known the potential of Lorne St, having opened hole-in-the-wall coffee shop La Boulange there 12 years ago. He and the team wanted to bring some Parisian style to Paname Social, which means an all-day brunch menu, coffee after 3pm (surprisingly hard to find in this city), a bistro menu from 11am (Wed-Sat), a great wine list of 50 European and New Zealand wines, and an oyster and Champagne bar. “Our aim is to showcase French hospitality, and bring a real French bistro to Aucklanders, whether it’s for a croissant and coffee on the sidewalk tables, a quick business lunch with colleagues or a lengthy dinner after work,” says Matt.

A short walk from Paname Social is Le Chef on Upper Vulcan Lane, which has been a reliable spot for a French-style breakfast, lunch or dinner since 2015. Some lunch menu highlights include escargots by the dozen, duck terrine, boeuf bourguignon and a melty French raclette that needs to be ordered ahead of time. The team at Le Chef is known for sharing a passion for French culture by celebrating events like Beaujolais Nouveau and Bastille Day.

On Upper Queen St, Le Garde Manger is another French-inspired restaurant, decked out with red and white chequered tablecloths and Parisian memorabilia on the walls. It’s a popular spot for pre-event dining, handy to the Town Hall and Aotea Centre, and has a private upstairs dining room that seats 45. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Le Garde Manger has a crepe and galette menu, French-style brunch and sandwiches like croque monsieur and madame, as well as coffee and croissants. For dinner, there are classic dishes like coq au vin, tartiflette and steak with gratin dauphinois.

Pastries from Le Petite Fourchette in Wynyard Quarter. Photo / @Lapetitefourchette_NZ

For patisserie and pastry

Sonia Haumonte and her husband Laurent opened Vaniye Patisserie in 2012 with a passion for French artisanal culinary heritage and the desire to introduce Aucklanders to beautiful French patisseries. Sonia trained and worked in France for several years in the fine patisserie sector and brings that knowledge to her French-style cakes, artisan chocolates, desserts, croissants and baguettes, which locals in Parnell line up for. “At Vaniye it’s not just about the products, but also the preservation of exceptional artisan techniques and skills, the attention to the ingredients and their origins, the understanding of the impact on the environment, and the interest in personal development of our people,” says Sonia.

La Petite Fourchette (which means little fork in French) is a French boulangerie/patisserie offering authentic, freshly baked croissants, baguettes, gateaux, macarons, eclairs and many more French treats, available to order online or instore at Wynyard Quarter or La Petite Fourchette’s sister bakery Copain in Ponsonby’s Mckelvie St, where all the baking is done in-store daily and served fresh. Stop in for a takeaway coffee and a treat or linger at one of the streetside bistro tables. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

On Dominion Rd in Mount Roskill, La Voie Francais is an authentic Frech-style bakery where everything is baked fresh on-site daily. Open since 2011, it’s a beloved takeaway bakery with a handful of seating outside. La Voie Francais is owned by Tetsuya Namekawa, who refined his baking skills in Paris at Le Grenier a Pain bakery, which won the prestigious “best baguette in Paris” competition. He is also a trained pastry chef and has worked alongside famous patissier Pierre Herme in Paris. In the cabinets you’ll find eclairs, macarons, canele de Bordeaux, chausson aux pommes, the Kouign amann, croissant, pain au chocolate, financier, sourdough, brioche, baguettes and much more.

For cheese, wine and French goodies

Home to New Zealand’s largest selection of French cheese and other treats – like French wine – Maison Vauron and its L’Atelier du Fromage is Newmarket’s gourmet French shop with cabinets full of condiments, caviar, tapenade and escargot. It’s also a French wine store with a cellar of bottles from the “greatest domains throughout France”. Find wines from regions including Alsace, Champagne, Loire Valley, Provence and more (check out these new-wave French recommendations from our wine editor Jo Burzunska). Maison Vauron is also a deli and cafe during the day, ideal for coffee and pastries, and often plays host to private functions, workshops and events. Take-home cheese and wine from Maison Vauron also come recommended by Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan, who says “as a Francophile you’ll find their menu a joy to read through: saucisson de canard, gnocchi aux epinards, salade de poisson ... afterwards you can browse their wine collection and take a bottle home with some cheese for dinner.”

Atelier on Karangahape Rd.

For dinner and drinks

Modern French bistro Origine is a chic spot for dinner in Commercial Bay, designed by Jack McKinney with big glass louvre windows that open to the harbourside views just outside; stunning during the day but also beautiful at night when the restaurant’s collection of chandeliers are lit and its French-bistro style tables and chairs are filled with happy diners. The food is French, inspired by chef Ben Bayly’s extensive travels and experience working in kitchens in Haute-Savoie, Jura and Paris. The menu fuses New Zealand produce with classic French dishes like les moules (green-lipped mussels in a saffron broth) and boeuf bourguignon made from pinot noir-braised wagyu beef cheek. C’est magnifique for a special dinner for two.

Karangahape wine bar and restaurant Atelier, from the team behind Paname Social and Wander, offers French tapas devised by executive chefs Kelian Monteil and Alexis Petit. Find classic French offerings like duck liver parfait with duck fat financier and cornichons; smoke trevally rillets with salmon caviar; charcuterie and even a chicken cordon bleu with mushroom ketchup. Bread and butter is also a focus, with three types to choose from (Fort Green’s pain de Campagne, baguette or OMG Goodness’ gluten-free walnut and honey loaf) and four flavour-infused butters. The wine list is a great mix of French and local drops by the glass or bottle and there are some French-style cocktails like a rosewater gimlet and the Foret Noire, with creme de cacao, creme de mure, Chambord and espresso.

Bon Pinard in Birkenhead. Photo / Alex McVinnie

There’s a new French-inspired wine bar in Birkenhead from husband-and-wife team Sarah and Jordan MacDonald, just two doors from their restaurant Uno and cafe Duo. Bon Pinard is French (slang) for “good wine” and has been designed in the style of a French wine bar, with a focus on small share plates that pair nicely with French-inspired cocktails and French, European and New Zealand wines. Dine on French saucisson and Cazador’s cured meats, pickled mussels with preserved lemon aioli and Oritz anchovies with Jatz crackers and soubise. As well as wine, there’s Sawmill on tap and a refined selection of cocktails and aperitifs. We’ll be ordering the dirty vodka martini and the Porto Tonico cocktail with white port, quina fina and orange. The vibe inside the wine bar is cosy, with lots of repurposed wood, vintage finds and shelves stacked with wine. Outside, there’s a covered, sunny deck area, which will make this the spot to be when the weather warms up. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Another K Rd wine bar with French appeal is Apero, where French chef Leslie Hottiaux creates generous, delicious plates loosely inspired by her hometown of Toulouse, with partner Mo Koski on wines. Dine on Apero’s terrine of the day; charcuterie; goat’s cheese croquettes with kamahi honey or a plate of rib eye and enjoy them with wines hand-selected by Mo, who goes out of his way to ensure you enjoy your chosen drop.

Leslie Hottiaux and partner Mo Koski from Apero on K Rd. Photo / Doug Sherring

For a spot of shopping

You’ve stocked up on baguettes, fromage and pastries, and downed a cafe au lait or two, which means it’s time for some shopping. French fashion brands are well represented by boutiques in Auckland, including at Muse in Ponsonby, where the racks are filled with Coperni, Flore Flore and Jacquemus and the accessories cabinet is stocked with sunglasses from Saint Laurent and Chloe. For sharp, minimalist basics, Loulou Studios specialises in the perfect white T-shirt, cashmere jumpers and denim in a muted palette of white, black, grey and brown.

At luxury retailer Faradays in Parnell, French fashion and beauty brands are a mainstay with Alaia, Alexandre Vauthier, Celine, Givenchy, La Prairie, Hermetica Paris, La Bouche Rouge Paris, and Louboutin all represented. Faraday’s handpicked selection of Alexandre Vauthier includes ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and demi-couture. It’s also the exclusive New Zealand stockist for Maison Alaia, with a collection of accessories, clothing and footwear. At Faraday’s Frenchies bar, there’s Champagne by the glass or bottle, and Sturia caviar to enjoy alongside.

Maman in Remuera is another reliable stockist of French labels including Zadig & Voltaire, Saint Laurent, Philippe Model, and more, as well as some French homeware and gifts.

Faradays in Parnell.

Queen St is also a treasure trove for luxury French brands with Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin all represented with retail stores. Nearby in Britomart, Fabric houses Toteme, Comme des Garcons, DMN Paris, Adieu and more French labels. French womenswear brand Maje has its own boutique in Commercial Bay.

If it’s French beauty brands that you’re seeking, Smith & Caughey’s Queen St beauty department is also a treasure trove, with Chanel, Dior, La Prairie, Givenchy, Sisley and an impressive Hermes beauty counter.

For homeware, bedlinen and lighting, French Country Collections, founded by Sonia Watts in 1987, is still a reliable source of French-inspired decor. Rustic, romantic and detailed, French Country Collections pieces are an antidote to the prevailing minimalist modern homeware. Find everything from a lime green stoneware jug with a dragonfly motif to a pewter picture frame and a plush velvet eiderdown in an earthy red/brown hue.

And for colourful furniture, French stripe fabric and furnishings, Madder & Rouge in Newmarket houses exclusive French brands like Maison Levy, Andree Jardin and Savonnerie de Bormes.

More French stories

Homewares, drinks and fashion that embody all things L’Hexagone.



