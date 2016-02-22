CHICKEN SALAD RECIPE WITH BARLEY AND WALNUTS Serves 6-8 as part of a banquet

• 1 whole roasted free range chicken, meat shredded off the bone • 1 cup of barley • 100 grams of walnuts, toasted • 2 heads of cos lettuce, finely sliced • 1 cup of mixed herbs (tarragon, chervil and parsley) plus extra for garnish. • ½ cup of buttermilk • ½ cup of mayonnaise • Juice of half a lemon • 1 tsp of salt • 1 tsp of sugar

1. Cook the barley in plenty of salted water until tender, about 40 minutes.

2. Once cooked, drain and allow to cool.

3. To make the green goddess dressing combine the herbs, buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and sugar and blend with a stick blender.