We’re often gathered, quite literally, to break bread around a table this season. These are the tastiest recipes from Angela Casley for enacting the shared ritual.

A sprinkle of salt, a drizzle of olive oil and a scatter of fresh herbs — making bread at home takes a little more effort, but the results are so worth it. Among these recipes, you’ll find plenty of seasonal stars, with tomatoes, pomegranate and peppery rocket leaves making an appearance.

Focaccia with tomato, olive and feta

Makes 1 large loaf

This focaccia is a great go-to for summer. You can press tomatoes, olives, garlic, and feta into it, but you can also get creative and use any array of bits and pieces. This recipe can be halved. The hot water cupboard is a good warm place for rising dough in cooler weather.

1 Tbsp yeast

1 Tbsp sugar

1¾ cups tepid water

4½ cups high-grade flour

½ cup olive oil Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2 tsp salt

1 cup mixed olives, feta, garlic cloves

¼ cup rosemary plus 2 tsp flaky sea salt

Combine the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the water, leaving for 10 minutes until frothy. Add ¼ cup oil. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Pour in the wet mixture, bringing it all together to form the dough. Tip on to the bench and knead for 8-10 minutes. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and place in a warm area for 1 hour or until almost doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 190C. Lightly flour an oven tray. Press the dough on to the tray in a large rectangle. Poke in the garlic, olives, feta and rosemary. Leave to rest for 20 minutes on the bench. Drizzle over the remaining oil and sprinkle on the salt. Place the bread into the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden and it sounds hollow when tapped. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

A flatbread recipe is great to have on hand all year. Photo / Babiche Martens

Breakfast yoghurt flatbread

Makes 8

It is hard to keep your hands off these flatbreads when they are straight out of the pan! Try to keep the breads warm for serving and wrap in a clean tea towel or paper towel. If you do need to reheat, place in a warm frying pan or microwave for 30 seconds.

2 tsp yeast

2 tsp brown sugar Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

1 cup tepid water

½ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp olive oil

3½ cup flour

2 tsp salt

1 tsp sumac, optional

Toppings

Smashed avocado

Poached eggs

Feta, tomato, bacon

Garlic butter

Combine the yeast and brown sugar, then sprinkle over the water leaving to sit for 10 minutes until frothy. Whisk through the yoghurt and oil. In a large bowl place the flour, salt and sumac, if using. Make a well in the middle. Pour in the yeast and stir to combine, bringing it together to form the dough. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 4-5 minutes. Divide into eight pieces. Roll or press into rectangles roughly 20 x 12 cm. Let them sit for 10 minutes. Heat a heavy-based frying pan or barbecue hotplate to medium heat. Brush the bread with oil then place in the pan for 1-2 minutes until puffed and golden. Flip and cook for a further minute. Remove from the pan and brush the bread with garlic butter. Add your favourite topping and serve warm.

This Turkish bread is worth the effort. Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade Turkish bread with lamb, halloumi and pomegranate

Makes 4

Don’t be scared of using yeast, but do make sure it becomes frothy before adding it to the flour. Don’t hesitate to start again if this process goes wrong! Top these flatbreads with lamb and a delicious yoghurt tahini dressing (though the options here are endless). A version using an array of chargrilled vegetables is also a delicious variation.

1 tsp yeast granules

1 tsp sugar

150ml tepid water

¼ cup olive oil

1½ cups plain flour

½ tsp salt

Topping

400g lamb mince

1 clove garlic

1 tsp sumac

½ cup chopped mint

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp pesto

2 cups rocket

200g halloumi, lightly fried

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Dressing

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Combine the yeast and sugar in a bowl, then sprinkle over the tepid water. Leave to sit in a warm place until frothy. Add the oil. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl and add the yeast mixture. Combine using a wooden spoon. On a lightly floured bench knead for a few minutes. Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl. Cover and leave in a warm place to double in size. In a bowl, combine the mince, garlic, sumac, mint and salt. For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, pomegranate molasses, tahini and lemon juice in a small bowl. Preheat the oven to 200C. Divide the dough into four. Roll each into an oval shape about 23cm long. Spread with some pesto and dot over the mince in small clumps. Sprinkle with a little olive oil. Place into the oven for 15 minutes until golden and crispy. Remove and top with fresh rocket and halloumi and sprinkle over some pomegranate seeds. Serve with a drizzle of dressing.

More Great Recipes

Light and lovely chicken, barbecue and gluten-free favourites.

18 Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes, From Flourless Chocolate Cake To Peanut Butter Cookies. From show-stopping to low-key, these sweet treats will suit those who go flourless.

22 Light, Lovely Chicken Recipes To Make Now. Like fried chicken with banana-chilli sauce, pine nut salad cups and soft tacos.

From Simple Tarts To Dependable Pies: Pastry Recipes For Savoury Lovers. Many are bonafide dinnertime heroes. All are golden.

Barbecuing Recipes (And Salads) You’ve Been Waiting For All Year. Warm weather’s humble calling: Grilled mains and crisp, hearty salads best eaten outside.