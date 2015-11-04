Asparagus, Mint & Parmesan Bread Recipe

Adorned with tenderly cooked asparagus spears, this savoury bread is warm, cheesy and filling. Simple and rustic, the recipe takes minutes to throw together, you could experiment with what seasonal vegetables you have on hand and try different varieties of cheese. Each thick slice is absolutely packed full of flavour, we like to enjoy with a thick smear of butter and a mug of hot tea.
Serves 8
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper, allowing the sides to overhang.
- Blanch the asparagus in boiling water for about 1 minute. Remove and set aside, while leaving to cool.
- Combine the spinach, onion, spelt flour, eggs, grated cheese, olive oil, mint, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated, and then transfer in to the lined loaf tin. Place the asparagus spears lengthwise on top, then drizzle with a little olive oil.
- Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted in to the center.
- Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes or so, before carefully turning out on to a cooling rack.
- Slice thickly. Best enjoyed on the day of making, although this freezes and toasts well.