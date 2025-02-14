A marinade does double duty in this nifty recipe.
One of my favourite dinner formulas is barbecue meat with a quick-to-prepare salad. This recipe makes the most of stone fruit while it is in abundance.
Serves 4
1. Combine the lemon, orange, garlic, oil, thyme, rosemary, and sugar in a small bowl.
2. Place the chicken in a bowl and add half the marinade, stirring through. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hours. Use the remaining marinade as the salad dressing.
3. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Pat the chicken dry and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until done. Remove and let it rest while you prepare the salad.
4. In a large bowl, mix the nectarines, cucumber, olives, rocket leaves, and herbs. Add the dressing and season to your liking.
5. Place the salad onto a large platter. Top with the chicken, drizzle with date syrup and serve.