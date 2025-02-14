A marinade does double duty in this nifty recipe.

One of my favourite dinner formulas is barbecue meat with a quick-to-prepare salad. This recipe makes the most of stone fruit while it is in abundance.

BARBECUE CHICKEN THIGHS WITH NECTARINE SALAD Serves 4

For the marinated chicken Zest and juice of 1 lemon Zest and juice of 1 lemon Zest and juice of ½ orange Zest and juice of ½ orange 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp chopped thyme 1 tbsp chopped thyme 1 tbsp chopped rosemary 1 tbsp chopped rosemary 1 tbsp caster sugar 1 tbsp caster sugar 600g boneless chicken thighs 600g boneless chicken thighs

For the salad 2-3 ripe nectarines 2-3 ripe nectarines ½ telegraph cucumber, diced ½ telegraph cucumber, diced ½ cup sliced black olives ½ cup sliced black olives 100g rocket leaves 100g rocket leaves 2 cups fresh herbs 2 cups fresh herbs 1 tbsp date syrup 1 tbsp date syrup

1. Combine the lemon, orange, garlic, oil, thyme, rosemary, and sugar in a small bowl.

2. Place the chicken in a bowl and add half the marinade, stirring through. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hours. Use the remaining marinade as the salad dressing.

3. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Pat the chicken dry and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until done. Remove and let it rest while you prepare the salad.

4. In a large bowl, mix the nectarines, cucumber, olives, rocket leaves, and herbs. Add the dressing and season to your liking.