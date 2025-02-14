Food & Drink

Barbecue Chicken Thighs with Nectarine Salad Recipe


By Angela Casley
Barbecue chicken with nectarine salad recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

A marinade does double duty in this nifty recipe.

One of my favourite dinner formulas is barbecue meat with a quick-to-prepare salad. This recipe makes the most of stone fruit while it is in abundance.

BARBECUE CHICKEN THIGHS WITH NECTARINE SALAD

Serves 4

For the marinated chicken

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest and juice of ½ orange

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

1 tbsp caster sugar

600g boneless chicken thighs
For the salad

2-3 ripe nectarines

½ telegraph cucumber, diced

½ cup sliced black olives

100g rocket leaves

2 cups fresh herbs

1 tbsp date syrup

1. Combine the lemon, orange, garlic, oil, thyme, rosemary, and sugar in a small bowl.

2. Place the chicken in a bowl and add half the marinade, stirring through. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hours. Use the remaining marinade as the salad dressing.

3. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Pat the chicken dry and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until done. Remove and let it rest while you prepare the salad.

4. In a large bowl, mix the nectarines, cucumber, olives, rocket leaves, and herbs. Add the dressing and season to your liking.

5. Place the salad onto a large platter. Top with the chicken, drizzle with date syrup and serve.

