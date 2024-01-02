3 Sumptuous Salad Recipes That’ll Refresh Your Dinner Table

Fresh, crunchy and full of flavour — these salad recipes from Angela Casley will be the unexpected heroes among a loaded summer feast.
A hefty helping of salad is much needed at a barbecue to create contrast for all those charred and smoky notes. These three recipes turn
Tomato, fennel and tuna salad
Serves 4-6
Fresh is best when it comes to tuna. If you have been out fishing and have some fresh kingfish or snapper, cook a fillet and use it instead of the tuna. It is all about using what is available.
100g tuna fillet
1 Tbsp olive oil
3 cups various tomatoes
1 cup shaved fennel
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup chopped fennel fronds
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
Grilled toasts, to serve
- Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the fillet with oil. Sear on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove and cool. Slice thinly.
- Cut the tomatoes into different shapes (slice some, quarter others) and place on a platter. Sprinkle with the fennel, red onion, fronds and place on the tuna.
- Drizzle over the oil and vinegar, season, and serve with crunchy toasts.
Spiced corn, courgette and chicken salad
Serves 4
Fresh corn is in abundance right now but will be coming to an end soon, so make the most of it. For this tasty chicken salad, blanch the cobs and then remove the kernels with a small sharp knife, slicing downwards. You can also add the corn to a good slaw, a vegetable lasagne, or into a salsa.
2 corn cobs
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 spring onions, chopped
1 clove garlic, sliced
2 courgettes, thinly sliced
2 tsp masala spice powder
1 avocado, chopped
Juice of 1 lime
2 cup shredded cooked chicken
1 cup chopped coriander leaves
Lime wedges, to serve
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the corn for 4 minutes. Remove and cool enough to handle. Slice off the kernels.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Cook the onions, garlic and courgette until softened. Add the corn kernels and masala spice, tossing to completely coat for 2 minutes. Remove and place on a serving platter.
- Add the avocado, lemon juice and chicken. Sprinkle over the coriander. Serve at room temperature with soft tortillas or bread.
Lentil salad with prosciutto and plums
Serves 4
Homemade is always best when it comes to aioli but buying a good quality substitute is a good option too. Simply add a little zest and the juice of half a lemon. An additional sprinkle of microgreens or shredded basil is most welcome, complementing the stone fruit.
1 cup green lentils
8 slices prosciutto
8 plums, stones removed, sliced
½ cup fresh mixed herbs
½ cup lemon aioli
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Micro herbs, to decorate
Lemon, to squeeze
- Cook the lentils as per packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
- On a plate or into a bowl, place the lentils, prosciutto, plums and herbs. Drizzle with aioli and season with salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle over micro herbs and add a squeeze of lemon before serving.
