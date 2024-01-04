3 Dessert Recipes That Are Total Showstoppers

These towering and impressive dessert recipes from Angela Casley will elicit ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ upon plating.

As the final course at a dinner party, dessert carries a lot of gravitas. It’s a chance for hosts and guests to express their thanks and gratitude for a lovely evening, and enjoy a dopamine rush over a shared plate. These three recipes are quite the visual feast too — revelling in a little drama in their decoration.

Chocolate-filled tart with berries

Makes 1

If you don’t have a tin for this festive masterpiece, use two tart rings placed on to a baking tray. Alternatively use a 23cm tart tin. The result is just as impressive. Make the base and filling ahead of time, and then simply add the fruit before serving.

Pastry

2 cups plain flour

¼ cup caster sugar

100g butter

1 egg

Filling

400ml Greek yoghurt

250g cream cheese

½ cup caster sugar

125g melted dark chocolate

Topping

4 cups mixed fresh berries

Mint leaves

Icing sugar, to dust

First make the pastry case. Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor, then blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg, blitzing to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench, to fit a 28cm tin with a 15cm inside circle. Line with baking paper and rice and bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove and cool. For the filling, squeeze all the liquid from the yoghurt in a tea towel or piece of muslin. Beat the cream cheese, yoghurt and sugar until smooth, then add the chocolate until combined. Spread evenly using the back of a spoon into tart case. Refrigerate until needed. Before serving, cover with berries, mint leaves and dust with icing sugar.

You’ve made meringue, but have you made meringue cake? Photo / Babiche Martens

Peach and pistachio meringue cake

Serves 8-10

If your pistachios are whole, shell them first then place into a food processor and blitz until they resemble bread crumbs. Use frozen blueberries if needed. Build the cake at least 1 hour before serving. It keeps in the fridge for a couple of days, getting more chewy and delicious.

Meringues

6 egg whites

50g caster sugar

150g icing sugar, sifted

70g pistachios, ground

150g desiccated coconut

Filling

300g mascarpone

1 egg, separated

½ cup sugar

1 peach, peeled and sliced

1 cup blueberries

Preheat the oven the 150C. Line two baking trays with paper. Draw two 23cm circles. For the meringues, beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Slowly add the caster sugar, beating until the meringue is thick and glossy. Fold through the icing sugar. Save 2 or 3 tablespoons of pistachio and coconut for garnish. Add the rest to the meringue, stirring gently. Spoon the mixture evenly on two baking sheets, spreading with the back of a spoon. Bake for 1 hour, swapping around in the oven halfway through for even cooking. Turn the oven off and allow to cool. For the filling, beat the mascarpone with the egg yolk and ¼ cup sugar until thick. Beat the egg white until stiff with the remaining sugar. Gently fold through the mascarpone. When ready to assemble, peel the paper from the meringues and place one on a plate. Top with the mascarpone, sliced peaches and most of the blueberries, reserving a few for garnish. Place the second meringue on top and garnish with slices of peach and blueberries. Sprinkle over the leftover coconut and pistachios. Leave in the fridge until ready to serve.

This Victoria sponge recipe will become a go-to. Photo / Babiche Martens

Victoria sponge with berries

Serves 8

A Victoria sponge was the first thing I learned to bake when I was young. It became a ritual every Sunday afternoon, when I would make one and then serve it up to the family with whipped cream and Mum’s homemade jam. I can still see the pleasure on Dad’s face biting into this treat. Having recently made a batch of strawberry and lime jam, and feeling a little nostalgic, I couldn’t help whipping up a sponge to take to a barbecue. Transport this carefully, or take the filling and finish the cake on arrival. You can also use fresh strawberries, instead of jam.

200g butter, softened

200g sugar

4 eggs

200g self-rising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp milk

¼ cup jam (I used home-made lime and strawberry)

200ml whipped cream

2 cups fresh berries, to decorate

Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 23cm cake tin with baking paper. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until all combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, then fold through the milk. Pour the mixture into the tin, smooth the surface and place into the oven for 35 minutes or until the middle is soft and spongy to the touch. Remove and cool. Split the cake horizontally. Place the bottom half on a serving plate. Spread over the jam and top with cream. Place on the top. Allow to sit for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, place the berries on top and sift over some icing sugar.

