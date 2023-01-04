There’s something about the sweet flavours of the islands — coconut, pineapple, melon, banana — that just immediately lifts the mood. Try it out and keep the holiday vibes swaying.

Tropical pavlova stack

You can make the meringue for this recipe at night, then leave it to cool until the following morning. Stick a note on the oven so you don't turn it on the next day by mistake. You can make pavlovas up to two weeks before they are needed, storing them in airtight containers.

Makes 1

Pavlova

6 egg whites

1 ½ cups sugar

1 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp white vinegar

Filling

½ pineapple, peeled, sliced into ½ cm pieces

¼ honeydew melon, sliced thinly

1 kiwifruit, chopped

200ml cream, whipped

½ cup lime or lemon curd (optional)

2 tsp toasted black sesame seeds

1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Line 3 oven trays with paper and draw 22cm circles on each.

2. To make the meringue, beat egg whites until stiff and glossy. Slowly add the sugar a quarter of a cup at a time, beating until smooth. Add the cornflour, vanilla and vinegar, beating for 5 minutes. Divide the mixture into the three circles spreading evenly. Place into the oven for 1 hour, 15 minutes, then turn off and leave to cool. If need be, swap the pavlova around in the oven halfway through for even cooking.

3. Chargrill the pineapple on a barbecue or frying pan until golden. Let cool.

4. To build the pavlova stack, place one meringue on a serving platter. Top with a third of the cream, a little lime curd if using, some pineapple pieces, then place the next meringue on top, and repeat. On the top layer, add the remaining pineapple, melon and kiwifruit and sprinkle over the sesame seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked bananas with miso, orange and pine nuts

For a banana lover this is the ultimate dessert. A little sweetness with a hint of orange and crunch of pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo, and icecream is a must to finish it off.

Serves 4

1 Tbsp white miso

1 Tbsp orange zest

¼ cup orange juice

2 Tbsp runny honey

4 bananas, split lengthwise

2 Tbsp demerara sugar

1 Tbsp pine nuts

Icecream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a small bowl combine the miso, zest, juice and honey, stirring until smooth.

3. Place the bananas close together in a baking dish. Pour over the liquid. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and pine nuts. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the bananas are soft and lightly browned.

4. Serve with your favourite icecream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tropical fruit and toffee-topped coconut rice pudding

This rice pudding is delicious warm or cold. And it looks great served with colourful fruit.

Serves 4

2 cups milk

1½ cups coconut milk

½ tsp salt

1 vanilla bean, split lengthways and seeds scraped

½ tsp cinnamon

1¼ cups jasmine rice

½ cup caster sugar

2 tsp lime zest

1 cup lightly whipped cream

¼ cup demerara sugar

2 cups of chopped pineapple, orange and pomegranate mixed, to serve

1. Place the milk, coconut milk, salt, cinnamon, vanilla bean and seeds into a pot, bringing to a boil.

2. Turn the element to low, pour in the rice and stir to prevent it sticking. Cook uncovered for 25 minutes or until the rice is completely soft. Remove from the heat and stir through the caster sugar and lime. Remove the vanilla bean and allow the rice to cool for 15 minutes.

3. Fold through the whipped cream gently. Spoon the rice into individual dishes. Sprinkle each with demerara sugar. For best results, use a blowtorch to caramelise the sugar, or otherwise place under a hot grill, keeping an eye on them so they don’t burn.

4. Serve with colourful chopped fruit.

All recipes by Angela Casley.