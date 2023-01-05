11 Fresh Summer Wines, Because Hot-Weather Drinking Is Its Own Genre

These excellent wines are new and exciting, perfectly suited to being enjoyed over the summer season.

Mount Edward Central Otago Gruner Veltliner 2017, $27.

Get adventurous this summer and make Gruner Veltliner your gruvee alternative to sauvignon blanc, with this harmonious organic example offering a stunning introduction. Pristine pear and apple fruit is infused with aromatic notes of white pepper, green peppercorn and a hint of savoury herb, in a dry and fresh expression with an attractive saline minerality and silken texture.

Stockists: Mount Edward, Wine Direct, Regional Wines, Glengarry, Mineral.co.nz

Black Estate Damsteep North Canterbury Pet Nat 2022, $45.

An on-point pink-tinged organic/biodynamic petillant naturel with a lovely intensity to its apple and berry fruit, and a rich, yeasty, savoury undercurrent. Almost like drinking delicious fermenting grape juice, it has a slight sweetness that makes it divine with the summer’s strawberries and berry fruit.

Stockists: Blackestate, Glengarry, Vino Fino, Everyday Wine, Wine Direct, Point Chev Wines.

Atipico Under the Plum Tree, Marlborough 2022, $40.

Just the second vintage made by Rockferry winemaker Jordan Hogg for his own label, this is a light, chillable field blend red made from an organic trio of pinot: noir, gris and blanc. Soft and viscous in texture, it’s a fragrant wine with notes of cinnamon, clove and cocoa, hints of herbs and florals, and ripe and fresh plum and cherry fruit.

Stockists: Everyday Wine, By the Bottle.

Still Life Wine Marlborough Pet Nat 2022, $29.

With its zesty bite reminiscent of lemon bitters, hints of herb and grassy notes, this organic and vegan-friendly cloudy fizz from Marlborough fuses the freshness of its 100 per cent sauvignon blanc with the vivacity of its natural sparkle.

Stockists: Everyday Wine, Cult Wine.

Dice by Dicey Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 2-litre box, $80.

It's unusual to put premium wine in a cask, but the Dicey brothers have done just that with their Central Otago pinot noir in a box. With 27 per cent of the carbon emitted from winemaking coming from glass bottle production, the initiative was driven by sustainability, and the wine made with the same care given to their other labels. It's plush and sweetly fruited with rich flavours reminiscent of chocolate-dipped liqueur cherries. Great for the environment, picnics, and with a life after opening of four weeks, good to have on hand over the festive season.

Stockists: Dicey, Fine Wine Delivery Company, Liquorland Parnell and Carlton, By the Bottle.

Lele Waipara Pinot Noir 2021, $34.

A fresh, minimal intervention wine from the tiny new label of Liam Kelleher, a Cantabrian who made his name in wine and hospitality in London before returning home a couple of years back to make wine. Organically farmed from a single limestone-rich vineyard, this joyful pinot is all about pure, juicy fruit. It’s softly textured with bright red berries to the fore, threaded with chrysanthemum florals. Serve lightly chilled.

Stockist: Everyday Wine.

Studio by Miraval Mediterranee, France 2021, $33.

Stylish rosé, with a delicate, dry and crisp palate of strawberry, raspberry and mandarin fruit, a herbal lift and hint of rosewater. Made by the Provence estate owned by Brad Pitt, who’s currently suing his ex-partner in life and wine, Angelina Jolie, for selling her half of the shares in the property.

Stockists: Fine Wine Delivery, Vino Fino, Fine-O-Wine, Liquorland Kohimarama, Countdown.

La Gioiosa Et Amorosa Rose Prosecco Millesimato, Italy 2021, $25.

Pale pink pinot noir-tinted prosecco, La Gioiosa’s is dry, pure and fresh with pretty notes of white flowers, crisp apple and a whisper of strawberry.

Stockists: Point Wines, Fine Wine Delivery Company, Liquid Experience, Liquorland Stonefields, New World Victoria Park.

Citizen Rescued Pink Piquette, $20.

If you’re looking for lower alcohol options over the warmer months, piquettes deliver winelike flavours at less heady abvs (alcohol by volume). This one’s made on Waiheke Island by Citizen, an initiative fighting waste by “upcycling” surplus foods or by-products. Pressed grape skins left over after winemaking have been rescued and refermented into a 5 per cent abv spritzy drink. It’s dry, crisp and fruity with light red berry and plum fruit, a touch of ginger and a savoury finish.

Stockists: Citizen, Container Door.

Rapaura Springs Bull Paddock Vineyard Dillons Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022, $27.

Classic Marlborough sauvignon with elegance and complexity as well as great intensity. It’s a smooth-textured specimen with tropical flavours of passionfruit, guava and mango, zesty lime, punchy aromatics of Thai basil, lemongrass and jalapeno, and a briny mineral dimension.

Stockists: Vino Fino, First Glass, New World Victoria Park.

Astrolabe Southern Valleys Sec Marlborough Chenin Blanc 2022, $28.

As an ultra-crisp variety, chenin blanc is well suited to sipping in warm weather. This dry (Sec) organic example from chenin devotees, Astrolabe has a zingy lemon sherbet freshness, a tingle of minerality and a touch of spritz, balanced by its lush red apple fruit and hint of lemon and barley cordial.

Stockists: Caro’s Wine Merchants, Winecraft Paraparaumu, Franks Liquor Christchurch, Astrolabewines.co.nz