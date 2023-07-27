The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lily Allen To Lenny Kravitz

A little irreverence went a long way this week. Whether it was RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 winner Jimbo giving their take on pantomime realness with an anarchic kick, or the eternal rock elegance of Lenny Kravitz attending another rock legend’s 80th birthday, it was all about leather, denim and plenty of edge.

Ashley Graham at Clase Azul’s The Loft Brooklyn, in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Graham

The leading model celebrates the magic of tequila with a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul’s The Loft in Brooklyn, harnessing some 90s supermodel glamour in this mini dress by Clio Peppiatt featuring an embellished newspaper print in homage to pop art.

Lenny Kravitz leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party in Chelsea. Photo / Getty Images

Lenny Kravtiz

Ever elegant, the rock legend adds his typical blend of rock insouciance in this louche Celine ensemble as he leaves Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London.

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

From rock to hip-hop, a mix of both collide in this great outfit from the British actor, joining Hennessy and Nas to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary with a collaborative limited-edition bottle in New York. Both rock and hip-hop have made significant contributions to pop culture and fashion, and this Gucci bolero jacket with a bralette and embellished denim jeans is the perfect mix of both worlds.

Declan McKenna visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Declan McKenna

The English singer-songwriter, who initially gained recognition for winning the Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent Competition in 2015, has continued to make waves. This week he attended SiriusXM Studios in New York wearing a patchwork medley of colour, print and texture that showcases his playful approach to personal style.

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Allen

Who better to represent the notion of rebellion in fashion than the late and great Dame Vivienne Westwood? The singer and actor dons one of the label’s distinctive dresses, accessorised accordingly with an iconic Westwood pearl and orb choker, handbag and heels, leaving the Duke of York’s Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman in London, England.

Jimbo, winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8, in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Jimbo